Ontario farmers looking for help amid record diesel costs
Ontario farmers are looking for help as the cost of diesel hits record levels.
Farmers say they have been struggling this year as the price of diesel skyrocketed after the Iran war disrupted oil supplies, with effects felt around the world.
Jesse Kenwell runs a cash crop and cow-calf operation near Collingwood, Ont., and said the diesel prices have been "pretty devastating."
While prices for corn, soy and cattle have gone up, fuel prices have gone up more, he said.
He uses diesel for pretty much every machine on his farm, from combines to tractors, which "run all the time."
Kenwell said he also does work for Mennonite communities, but that again relies on diesel to get his machines to and from those farms. That travel cost is borne by him, not the client.
So he's cut back on that because it's simply too expensive and he cannot cut back on anything else on his farm.
"They've been going up so much, so rapidly here, we've just cut way back in some places," Kenwell said. "We won't go to work just because of the fuel prices."
Natural Resources Canada data show the average cost of diesel across the country hit $2.75 per litre in mid-September, far surpassing the previous record of $2.25 in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that led to a global supply crunch.
Provincial politicians gathered en masse Tuesday at the annual International Plowing Match and Rural Expo, which is being held this year in Walkerton, Ont.
Several farmers said they feel like the federal and provincial governments have forgotten about them and are asking them to do something to lower operational costs as most farm equipment uses diesel as fuel.
"They don't seem to be wanting to help us," said Kyle Schuknecht, who runs a corn, wheat and soybean farm in Elmwood, Ont.
"It's been rough for the last few years, right, doesn't look like it's getting any better."
Premier Doug Ford said his government has done a lot to help farmers, including making a permanent cut to the gas and diesel tax that shaves off about five cents a litre.
The federal government has also cut the fuel excise tax, which it announced Tuesday would be extended until January.
"I am really, really pushing the federal government to continue doing their discount or tax cut on gas," Ford said at the plowing match.
"They said they're going to cut it off in January. You can't cut it off in January. People are hurting. They need money in their pockets."
Ford said the province's $150-million risk management program will be boosted to $250 million next year to help farmers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
—with files from Liam Casey in Toronto
By Allison Jones | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.