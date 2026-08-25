Ontario Premier Doug Ford tones down rhetoric in war of words with Donald Trump

Ford tones down war of words with Trump
Ford tones down war of words with Trump
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at a housing development in Hamilton, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Writer

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has toned down his rhetoric in the war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ford says on CNN that it is better to bring the temperature down between the two countries as the trade war escalates.

Ford says he wants a deal that will bring the cost of living down on both sides of the border, which he says cannot be done with tariffs.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump mused about changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, which Ford did not comment on.

Trade negotiations between Canada and the United States fell apart last week, which Prime Minister Mark Carney said was due to the Trump administration introducing unacceptable measures including restrictions on Canada's ability to sign deals with other countries.

Ford on Monday said Trump should "kiss my ass," which set off Trump who called the premier the less charismatic and less intelligent brother of the late Rob Ford.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians say they're visiting this beautiful waterfront town in Ontario instead of the US

It's especially beautiful during the fall.

Ottawa to announce details of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. Tuesday

Ottawa to announce retaliatory tariffs Tuesday

This Ontario park has over 50 sapphire lakes and a swimming hole that feels like the Caribbean

It's the "crown jewel" of Ontario parks.

This riverside village 1.5 hrs from Toronto is dotted with storybook shops and charming cafes

It's a beautiful spot for a day trip.

8 majestic natural wonders less than 3 hours from Toronto that aren't Niagara Falls

Time to plan that road trip!

I moved to a dreamy small town in Ontario to escape city life — the reality was unexpected

Let's just say I wasn't as prepared as I thought I was...

Trump threatens to change name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario

This government benefit is giving additional payments of $150 to some Canadians soon

You don't need to apply for the supplemental payments.