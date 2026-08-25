Ontario Premier Doug Ford tones down rhetoric in war of words with Donald Trump
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has toned down his rhetoric in the war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Ford says on CNN that it is better to bring the temperature down between the two countries as the trade war escalates.
Ford says he wants a deal that will bring the cost of living down on both sides of the border, which he says cannot be done with tariffs.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump mused about changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, which Ford did not comment on.
Trade negotiations between Canada and the United States fell apart last week, which Prime Minister Mark Carney said was due to the Trump administration introducing unacceptable measures including restrictions on Canada's ability to sign deals with other countries.
Ford on Monday said Trump should "kiss my ass," which set off Trump who called the premier the less charismatic and less intelligent brother of the late Rob Ford.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.
By Liam Casey and Allison Jones | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.