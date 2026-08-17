Carney says he expects to speak to Trump before Wednesday's tariff deadline

Carney expects to speak to Trump before Wednesday
Carney expects to speak to Trump before Wednesday
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, right, and chief trade negotiator Janice Charette take part in a press conference during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he expects to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump before Wednesday's tariff deadline, as trade negotiators from the two countries sat down in Washington, D.C., today.

Speaking to reporters in St. John's, Carney declined to say what he thinks a good deal would look like, but says the federal government has a plan that will cover all eventualities if the latest round of tariffs are imposed.

Canada's top trade negotiators are meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick less than two days before the tariffs are set to take effect.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette, the chief trade negotiator, have been in Washington since last week and are hoping for a deal that would halt the tariffs.

The pair met with Greer virtually on Sunday, and a spokesperson for LeBlanc's office described the one-hour meeting as constructive.

Talks have intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on July 20 to impose 50 per cent levies on a range of Canadian goods. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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