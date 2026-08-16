LeBlanc in D.C. Sunday with no meetings scheduled as tariff deadline looms

LeBlanc in D.C. with no meetings scheduled Sunday
LeBlanc in D.C. with no meetings scheduled Sunday
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette speak at a press conference on the roof of the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone
Writer

Canada's top trade negotiators are in Washington today without scheduled meetings as Wednesday's tariff threat looms. 

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Aug. 19 on a variety of goods from cement to hockey sticks.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette, the chief trade negotiator, have intensified talks with their American counterparts since the announcement. 

On Friday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the talks have been constructive but insisted Canada must lift its retaliatory measures to avoid the new tariffs. 

The American side says the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, the supply-managed dairy system and quotas on some U.S. vehicles.

At a press conference in Vancouver, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says there's no reason why the Liberal government can't get "a great deal" by Wednesday, because that is what Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged to do in last year's election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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