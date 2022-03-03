I Tried Kérastase’s New Line For Colour-Treated Hair & Here’s What I Thought
Get your shine on, Canada.
If you've ever coloured your hair, you know it comes at a bit of a price. Although you're rocking some cool new locks, the change in texture, volume and overall feel that can come with a new hue isn't always ideal.
It's important to stick to a solid care routine so that your hair can remain in tip-top shape, especially if you're dyeing it frequently.
Until this past summer, I'd never dyed my thin, brown hair (unless 13-year-old me dipping it in red Kool-Aid counts). But when the weather got warmer, I longed for the sun-kissed beachy vibes that highlights bring. Blondes have more fun, right? So, in came the bleach.
Despite seriously loving the look, my hair began somewhat of a rebellion that resulted in dry, brittle ends and a lack of shine. This was only encouraged by my new habit of box dyeing it back to its natural colour every couple of months and neglecting proper TLC.
And honestly, I'd always thought at-home products formulated for colour-treated hair weren't worth it — until I looked into Kérastase’s brand-new Chroma Absolu line.
What Is Chroma Absolu?
Formulated with three restorative acids (tartaric acid, lactic acid and amino acids) and boosted by Centella asiatica (an ultra-nourishing plant), the line targets the main struggles hair-colour users face, like breakage, frizz and dullness.
Suitable for all hair types, Chroma Absolu is the next generation of colour care, designed to make colour stay vibrant for longer.
Not to get all technical, but what really drew me in was that the line specifically addresses the damage done to each strand as a result of colour services, from the core (where split ends start) to the middle (hello, dryness) up to the surface layers (aka why did my hair go red?).
My expectations were set pretty high, and with Kérastase being a professional luxury haircare brand, I couldn't wait to try it out.
First Impressions
As someone who values the aesthetic appeal of products, I found the line's muted pink packaging stunning, and it immediately earned a spot on my haircare shelf.
I opened up the pretty pink bottles right away to see if they smelled as good as they looked. The entire line has a bright floral scent that's balanced out by fresh earthy sandalwood. It's pretty much the aromatic best of both worlds.
Kérastase has taken the route of an all-encompassing line that's suitable for any hair density and colour-treatment concerns.
From a deep moisturizing mask to a rinse-out shine treatment, it's clear that Chroma Absolu was made to cover all the bases.
Considering there are a few products that can't be used at once, like two masks on the same day, I opted to try different variations of my haircare routine every couple of days.
The Shampoo & Conditioner Duo
In the natural order, I first reached for the Bain Chroma Respect Shampoo. Made without silicones or sulphates, it gently cleanses fine to medium colour-treated hair.
I should note that I have combination-type hair, meaning my scalp tends to get oily quickly while the ends are drier. When it comes to shampoo, I need something that'll get my scalp squeaky clean without stripping out that much-needed moisture.
Surprisingly, when rinsing out the product, I felt none of my usual tangles. There was a silkiness to my hair, and it felt thoroughly cleansed and nourished. And I hadn't even gone in with the Fondant Cica Chroma conditioner yet.
Right off the bat, the lightweight texture of the conditioner seemed suitable for my thinner hair. It emulsified easily and still had a good consistency that wasn't slippery. Following the instructions, I applied it to my mid-lengths and ends and left it in for two to three minutes.
While in the shower, I couldn't tell too much of a difference besides fewer tangles and a glossy feel. However, after I let my hair air dry, it felt soft to the touch and super lightweight.
The Two Masks
The idea of a nourishing mask that'll neutralize red undertones in my hair between box-dye applications immediately had me intrigued.
The Masque Vert Chroma Neutralisant is a colour-depositing formula that uses an intense emerald-green toner to cancel out brassiness (yes, you'll need gloves).
For a little pre-toning moisture, I shampooed with the Bain Riche Chroma Respect Shampoo for medium to thick hair.
After towel drying, I spread the Masque Vert Chroma Neutralisant all over my hair. Although a little messy, it added a cooler tone to the brown that I noticed almost instantly once the mask was rinsed off. I went the extra mile to check it out in direct sunlight, and there was no brassiness to be seen.
I was slightly hesitant to use the second mask, Masque Chroma Filler, on my thin hair in case it weighed it down. Turns out there was no need to worry at all.
In one shower session, I applied the super-nourishing mask to wet hair and waited for five minutes. It rinsed out easily, and while my hair was still wet, I sprayed Sérum Chroma Thermique to my mid-lengths and ends for heat protection.
After blow-drying my hair, I could see such a difference in terms of frizz and shine levels — not to mention how soft to the touch it felt.
My New Holy Grail Product
With my hair pretty shiny from the other products already, I didn't feel the need to reach for the Soin Acide Chroma Gloss until the very end of testing out the line.
Unlike a conditioner or mask, the formula has a watery consistency, and I appreciated the ticker line on the package that helps you measure out how much to use. While clear and runny out of the bottle, the product transformed into a milky-white cream on my wet hair.
I rinsed and air dried as normal, and I was shocked. This stuff actually had me turning from side to side in my bathroom mirror to admire how the shine moved. On top of that, the strands were left bouncy and light.
Final Thoughts
Since switching over to Kérastase's Chroma Absolu line, my hair's moisture level, feel and overall appearance has definitely improved. There's a lasting shine, less frizz and noticeably fewer tangles with these products in my routine.
Although it didn't make my hair magically thicker, the Chroma Absolu line gave my locks that bouncy just-had-a-haircut feel every day.
As far as price goes, the expert formulations and quality of the line justify the higher price point ($47-$74). Most of these products — like the masks, conditioner and thermal leave-in — will last quite a while for me too.
I'm curious to see how long I can go before the bleached bits of my hair peek through, but so far, Kérastase is coming through with the promise of longer-lasting tone vibrancy. I personally think Chroma Absolu is gentle enough for anyone that loves to colour their hair, while not missing the mark on moisture
If you're looking to try out Kérastase's Chroma Absolu line for yourself, you can get bundles at 10% off and a deal for a free pouch when you buy three or more products from their website.
