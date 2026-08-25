Advertisement Content

Treat your furry best friend this International Dog Day & earn Points at Global Pet Foods

Spoil your pup while earning Points for yourself 🐕

A brown dog wearing a collar and ID tag sitting in front of a bright blue background.

Earn Points when you shop at Global Pet Foods

Laula Co | Unsplash
Editor, Studio

In case you needed another reason to spoil your four-legged friend, International Dog Day is back on August 26, and your celebration could come with a little something for you too this year.

With Blue Rewards, every trip to Global Pet Foods is rewarding. Earn Blue Points on everything from food, treats, toys, supplements and more — so every tail wag brings you closer to your next reward.

Whether you're stocking up on 25-pound bags of kibble, replacing your dog's well-loved KONG toy, grabbing some grooming supplies or picking up some treats, you can now find even more value out of your shopping experience.

International Dog Day is the perfect occasion to treat your pup, but earning Blue Points at Global Pet Foods goes beyond one day. Whether you're celebrating on August 26 or simply stocking up on everyday essentials, every visit to Global Pet Foods can work harder for you while helping you care for the pets you love.

Find everything you need to spoil your furry best friend at Global Pet Foods, and don't forget to scan your Blue Rewards card at checkout to earn Points every time you shop. Learn more about earning Blue Points at bluerewards.ca

LifestyleCanada
Advertisement Content

You can score 2-for-1 burritos and limited-time Spicy Brownies at MUCHO Burrito this month

They're celebrating their 20th anniversary with some delicious offers! 🌯

Advertisement Content

You can save 10c/L at Circle K during this 4-hour Fuel Day

Mark your calendar for May 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to visit your local Circle K.

The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is paying out soon and you can get up to $717

This is a one-time top-up before it replaces the GST/HST credit.

Canadians say they're visiting this beautiful waterfront town in Ontario instead of the US

It's especially beautiful during the fall.

Ottawa to announce details of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. Tuesday

Ottawa to announce retaliatory tariffs Tuesday

This riverside village 1.5 hrs from Toronto is dotted with storybook shops and charming cafes

It's a beautiful spot for a day trip.

This Ontario park has over 50 sapphire lakes and a swimming hole that feels like the Caribbean

It's the "crown jewel" of Ontario parks.

Trump threatens to change name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario

8 majestic natural wonders less than 3 hours from Toronto that aren't Niagara Falls

Time to plan that road trip!

I moved to a dreamy small town in Ontario to escape city life — the reality was unexpected

Let's just say I wasn't as prepared as I thought I was...

This government benefit is giving additional payments of $150 to some Canadians soon

You don't need to apply for the supplemental payments.

Ground crew worker dies after being struck by a plane in Montreal

Worker dies after Montreal airport accident