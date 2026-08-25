Treat your furry best friend this International Dog Day & earn Points at Global Pet Foods
Spoil your pup while earning Points for yourself 🐕
In case you needed another reason to spoil your four-legged friend, International Dog Day is back on August 26, and your celebration could come with a little something for you too this year.
With Blue Rewards, every trip to Global Pet Foods is rewarding. Earn Blue Points on everything from food, treats, toys, supplements and more — so every tail wag brings you closer to your next reward.
Whether you're stocking up on 25-pound bags of kibble, replacing your dog's well-loved KONG toy, grabbing some grooming supplies or picking up some treats, you can now find even more value out of your shopping experience.
International Dog Day is the perfect occasion to treat your pup, but earning Blue Points at Global Pet Foods goes beyond one day. Whether you're celebrating on August 26 or simply stocking up on everyday essentials, every visit to Global Pet Foods can work harder for you while helping you care for the pets you love.
Find everything you need to spoil your furry best friend at Global Pet Foods, and don't forget to scan your Blue Rewards card at checkout to earn Points every time you shop. Learn more about earning Blue Points at bluerewards.ca