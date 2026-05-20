You can save 10c/L at Circle K during this 4-hour Fuel Day
Mark your calendar for May 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to visit your local Circle K.
Circle K is bringing back its annual Fuel Day across Canada, offering drivers a simple way to save right at the pump — no points, apps or complicated steps.
On May 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (local time), you can get 10 cents off per litre during the extended four-hour window, giving you even more time to fill up than in previous years.
It's a small shift that makes it easier to plan your stop, whether you're commuting, running errands or heading out on a road trip.
Fuel Day has become one of those low-key, practical moments where Circle K gives back to its customers. At a time when prices are top of mind, Circle K is leaning into its commitment to offering Canadians tangible savings in a straightforward, accessible way.
The 10 cents off per litre offer may wrap up at 7 p.m., but the perks continue into the summer. Shortly after Fuel Day ends, Circle K is rolling out its first-ever Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes, running from May 26 to July 20. Throughout the campaign, 200 winners across Canada will score a $450 Circle K gift card, with winners selected weekly over eight weeks.
Entering is a simple add-on while you're already fueling up: Just scan the QR code at the pump or while pre-paying in-store to enter the sweepstakes.
What stands out here beyond the discount and prizes is the consistency.
Fuel Day is part of Circle K's broader effort to give back to the communities it serves, offering savings at a time when everyday costs continue to add up. Whether it's a few dollars saved during a busy week or the chance to offset fuel costs ahead of summer, the focus stays on real value.
So if you're planning to fill up anyway, May 21 might be the time to do it. Maybe you'll even stretch those savings a little further into the months ahead.
Find your nearest participating Circle K location.
For more information on Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes, visit their website.