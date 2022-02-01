This Cali Ice Cream Shop Makes Cotton Candy Art & The Portions Are Massive
They look like stuffed animals and taste like heaven!
In the era of social media, presentation means everything, even for simple carnival treats such as cotton candy.
A little shop in California is winning lots of social media love for selling massive-sized portions of cotton candy shaped into mystical creatures, animals and famous TV cartoon characters.
Located in Huntington Beach, Polar Playground is actually an ice cream shop that sells shakes and frozen desserts.
But it's their cotton-candy art that's the real showstopper, and it's been winning them a ton of business through viral TikTok videos.
Nowadays, anyone who wants a bite of Baby Yoda's ear in candy form needs to get in line and wait, sometimes for hours.
@kandygrzebyk
#polarplayground #huntingtonbeach #cottoncandy
The shop has popped off on TikTok several times in recent months, and we're always astonished by the designs that we see being shared.
"I paid $16 for this," TikToker Tram writes in one popular post from the shop, while showing off different cotton-candy characters.
@lovetram
I paid $16 for this #cottoncandy #unicorn #kirby #oc #orangecounty #handmade #babyyoda #mickeymouse #viral #foodie
"Sometimes there is a line, so go early," she suggested on the video, which now has 4.6 million views.
"I thought that was a stuffed animal and I naturally wouldn't buy it but when you said it was edible I went running out my door," said one user in the TikToker's comments.
Others in the comments addressed the elephant in the room: the long lines that begin from early on in the day.
"I went there but it’s sooo long the lines probably take like 2-1 hour 😅," said one user in the comments.
"We do not know what time people start lining up but noticed it is before the shop opens at 1pm," said a comment on the Polar Playground's Instagram account.
Polar Playground also offers you a preview of the "handcrafted" characters you can expect each day, so you know what's in stock before you commit to a lengthy line.
So if you're in the L.A. area and you've got a sweet tooth for cartoon characters, hit up the Polar Playground and don't forget to take some pics!