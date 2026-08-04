NDP quarterly fundraising dips but individual donors are giving more

NDP fundraising dips but individual donations grow
NDP fundraising dips but individual donations grow
NDP Leader Avi Lewis speaks at the party convention in Winnipeg on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

The federal NDP's total fundraising dropped in the second quarter while the average size of donations increased, fundraising figures show.

The party collected about $1.2 million between April and June from nearly 15,000 donors, for an average donation of about $81.

The NDP brought in $1.67 million in the first three months of the year, which included the final months of the party's leadership contest.

That quarter saw contributions from more than 28,000 supporters but the average donation was only around $59.

The party described its financial position as stable but tight during its spring convention and reported it was making election campaign debt payments of just over $1 million per quarter.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis said last week that he is now being paid a salary by the party that is "in line with what previous leaders have had in times of financial hardship and with a small caucus."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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