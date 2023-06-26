This Ottawa Medical Spa Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Your Cosmetic Treatments
They’re also the top-rated medical spa in Ottawa!
If you’re looking for the best medical spa in Ottawa, look no further than Skin Logic. It is Ottawa's premiere medical spa, specializing in facial aesthetics and improved skin health. You can experience their unique services that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and radiant, just in time for summer.
Skin Logic takes a refreshingly holistic approach to facial aesthetics. They believe that true beauty radiates from healthy skin and positive aging treatments. You can choose from their carefully curated selection of specialized facial treatments, ranging from injectables and microneedling to skin tightening, fat dissolving, IV vitamin infusions, and medical-grade skincare.
Skin Logic is the brain-child of co-owners Laura Halacha, Corey Akisanya, Amanda Bastedo, and their talented nurse injector, Alex Boileau. The co-owners are clinical expert trainers for THMA Consulting Inc., a renowned medical aesthetics training company, so you can be sure that you’re getting the best care possible. Their international training allows them to offer stand-out services that aren't found anywhere in Ottawa.
Skin Logic Medical Spa
Address: Holland Cross, 11 Holland Ave Unit 400, Ottawa, ON
