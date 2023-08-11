You Can See This Award Winning Broadway Musical At The NAC This Month
Don't miss your one chance to see the show!
Calling all Broadway musical fans in Ottawa! Hadestown, the award-winning Broadway musical is coming to the National Arts Centre, this month! Whether you’re looking to plan a night out with friends, taking a date, or just simply going to enjoy the show, you’re in for an unforgettable experience.
Hadestown has taken the world by storm since its debut, winning eight 2019 Tony® Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Created by renowned singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin, this haunting and hopeful show intertwines two mythic tales of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. With stunning visuals and unforgettable music, you’re in for a show like no other. Grab your tickets before they sell out and see how the world could be with this magical Broadway musical.
Hadestown Broadway Musical
When: August 22 to 27, 2023
Address: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.
Why You Need To Go: Hadestown is not your average Broadway musical. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Album, this show will transport you to mythical places and show you love story for today... and always. It's a theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go, and it's coming to Ottawa for a limited time.