You Can Spend A Night In This Converted Jail Hostel & Here’s A First Look
Step into history and adventure!
If you’re looking for a one-of-a kind experience, then look no further! The newly renovated Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel has just re-opened their doors and are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. You don’t have to commit a crime to go to prison, just book a room in a real cell block at the hostel!
Although they’ve added all the elements of comfort, they haven’t touched any of the most distinctive elements, like the stone walls and iron doors in cells that are over 150 years old. Located in the heart of downtown Ottawa, you can stay steps from Parliament Hill, the ByWard Market, Elgin st., and the Rideau Canal.
Accomodations include free breakfast every morning, tons of activities (including a prison tour!), and much more. You don’t want to miss your chance to have this once in lifetime experience.
Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel
Price: starting at $35.00/per night
Address: 75 Nicholas St, Ottawa
