You Can Spend A Night In This Converted Jail Hostel & Here’s A First Look

Step into history and adventure!

If you’re looking for a one-of-a kind experience, then look no further! The newly renovated Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel has just re-opened their doors and are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. You don’t have to commit a crime to go to prison, just book a room in a real cell block at the hostel!

Although they’ve added all the elements of comfort, they haven’t touched any of the most distinctive elements, like the stone walls and iron doors in cells that are over 150 years old. Located in the heart of downtown Ottawa, you can stay steps from Parliament Hill, the ByWard Market, Elgin st., and the Rideau Canal.

Accomodations include free breakfast every morning, tons of activities (including a prison tour!), and much more. You don’t want to miss your chance to have this once in lifetime experience.

Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel

Price: starting at $35.00/per night

Address: 75 Nicholas St, Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: Stay in the heart of Ottawa at this converted not-for-profit jail hostel. With a mix of shared and private rooms, free breakfast, and a full range of activities, Saintlo Jail Hostel in Ottawa has you covered.

