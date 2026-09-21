Origin of destructive B.C. wildfire remains under investigation: police
Police say they are continuing to work with wildfire personnel and others on a multi-agency investigation into the origin of the Bald Range fire, which destroyed or damaged about 150 properties in British Columbia's south Okanagan last month.
RCMP in Penticton, B.C., issued a brief statement Monday saying members of the RCMP forensic identification section, wildfire personnel, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and others have completed an assessment of the area.
But the Mounties didn't elaborate further, only saying the probe continues.
They say investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or seen people or vehicles in the area of Princeton-Summerland Road and Bathville Road, including the Crump and Trout Creek recreation sites, around the time of the blaze that exploded within hours of its discovery on Aug. 7.
Police say they are particularly interested in reviewing any video footage or photographs captured in the area that afternoon and evening.
The Bald Range blaze forced some 20,000 people out of their homes as it raced toward Summerland, B.C., where it damaged or destroyed about 40 properties after razing about 110 structures in and around the small community of Faulder.
RCMP have said an 80-year-old woman died suddenly while she was fleeing her home west of Summerland, about 400 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.
The fire's explosive growth prompted B.C. officials to declare a state of provincial emergency that lasted nearly three weeks, ending on Aug. 28.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.
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