QuickQuotes: How advocates, lawyers and others feel about Canada's online harms bill

QuickQuotes: Reaction to new online harms bill
QuickQuotes: Reaction to new online harms bill
Secretary of State (Children and Youth) Anna Gainey, front left, and MP for Outremont Rachel Bendayan, front right, listen as Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller speaks during a news conference while standing in the back, left to right, Health Minister Marjorie Michel, Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree and Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon, look on, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The Liberal government tabled new online safety legislation Wednesday that would force social media platforms to block access for kids under 16 — unless those platforms put in place sufficient safeguards — and bar children from accessing adult content.

Here is what advocates, lawyers and corporations have to say about the legislation.

"The Government of Canada has taken a thoughtful first step. And it’s an important one. Ultimately this isn’t just about regulating platforms, it’s about shaping the conditions in which childhood unfolds … But Bill C-34's duties to protect children, act responsibly, and make certain content inaccessible need an addition: a duty to consult young people."

— UNICEF Canada head Sevaun Palvetzian

"It shifts the burden to where it belongs … For too long, children and parents have carried the responsibility for navigating unsafe digital environments. This approach puts the onus on social media companies to demonstrate that their platforms meet robust child safety standards."

— Children First Canada founder Sara Austin

"We’re committed to working with the federal government to establish higher safety standards for all platforms, so parents have the confidence and control to choose better, safer online experiences for their children … Online safety is a shared responsibility and we’ve invested heavily in industry-leading protections that help keep Canadians safe when using our products and services."

— Google Canada statement

"Young people's engagement with the online world is the largest fully unregulated clinical trial affecting human development in the history of human civilization. Canadian parents and families want action and meaningful accountability. Today's announcement is an important response to their very serious concerns."

—Dr. Charlotte Moore Hepburn, medical head of Child Health Policy Accelerator at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children

"The amount of uncertainty and to-be-determined aspects of Bill C-34 are astonishing. So much left to cabinet and future Digital Safety Commission. Teenagers today concerned about losing access to social media don’t have too much to worry about. This will take years to implement."

— University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist

"Platforms facing regulatory scrutiny tend to err on the side of taking content down. Controversial, transgressive, offensive and unpopular speech will be more likely to face online censorship as a result of this bill."

— Canadian Constitution Foundation interim head Christine Van Geyn

"It’s unacceptable for foreign-owned platforms to continue to get rich at the expense of our children's mental health, privacy and personal safety. This legislation makes Canada a global leader in digital safety and ensures Canadians, especially young people, are protected online."

— Canadian Medical Association head Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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