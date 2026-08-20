This Ontario small town tucked between 2 shimmering lakes is one of Canada's best spots to live
It's a beautiful spot to call home.
If your dream life involves waterfront views, a charming downtown and escaping the constant rush of the city, this Ontario town might be worth a closer look.
Tucked away in cottage country, this quaint community is surrounded by water and brimming with small-town charm. It was also one of the Ontario communities that came up when Narcity readers shared what they think are Canada's best small towns to live in.
Located in Kawartha Lakes, about 90 minutes from the GTA, Bobcaygeon is tucked between Sturgeon and Pigeon Lakes and offers a taste of cottage country without sacrificing access to restaurants, shops, and everyday amenities.
Its charming downtown is filled with local businesses, places to eat and cafes where you can grab an ice cream and take a stroll by the water.
One of Bobcaygeon's most iconic spots is Lock 32 on the Trent-Severn Waterway. The historic lock sits right in town, offering a front-row seat to watch boats travel through the waterway.
Bobcaygeon is actually located on three islands connected by bridges, with the Trent-Severn Waterway running directly through the community, giving the town its picturesque waterfront setting.
When temperatures rise, Bobcaygeon Beach Park offers a sandy spot to spend the day, with shallow water and scenic views nearby. It's an idyllic place to cool off without having to head far from town.
Bobcaygeon also makes a great home base for exploring more of Kawartha Lakes, a region known for its sprawling waterways, beaches and charming communities. Nearby destinations include Lindsay and Fenelon Falls, both offering their own mix of shops, restaurants and scenic places to explore.
You could spend a weekend checking out Balsam Lake Provincial Park, catching a show at The Grove Theatre or stepping back in time at Kawartha Settlers' Village.
The region is also home to local farmers' markets and seasonal events that make it easy to discover something new beyond the downtown.
While the area is especially popular during cottage season, Bobcaygeon has something to offer beyond the warmer months. Fall brings colourful scenery to the Kawarthas, making it a beautiful time for a waterfront walk or road trip through the region.
According to Exit Realty Liftlock, Bobcaygeon "offers residents a quintessential small-town experience nestled along the shores of the Trent-Severn Waterway." Its combination of a quaint downtown, natural surroundings and local history creates a "rewarding and fulfilling lifestyle for residents of all ages."
Zolo reports that the average home price in Bobcaygeon as of August 2026 is $725,385.
With sparkling water views, a picturesque downtown and easy access to some of Ontario's most beautiful cottage-country scenery, it's not hard to understand why Narcity readers think Bobcaygeon is one of Canada's best places to put down roots.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.