Police charge Regina men for allegedly faking head-on car crash

Regina men charged after fake head-on crash
Regina men charged after fake head-on crash
A Regina Police badge can be seen on an officer’s uniform on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Writer

Three Regina men are facing charges for allegedly staging a head-on car crash.

Police say officers responded to a call for a collision earlier this year and that it involved two vehicles. 

They say the men were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and their vehicles were smashed up.

Several months later, investigators with Saskatchewan Government Insurance alleged the crash was staged. 

The men, all in their 20s, are facing fraud charges, and two of them have also been accused of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. 

They are scheduled to appear in court next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

By Jeremy Simes | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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