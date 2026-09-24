Two Toronto officers investigating car break-in injured after fleeing vehicle crash
Toronto police say two officers investigating a reported car break-in were injured when a person allegedly fleeing the area crashed into a police vehicle.
Police say both officers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They say the driver of the crashed vehicle was arrested and sent to hospital.
They say officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive for a call about a person breaking into a parked vehicle.
Police say as officers searched for the suspect, they saw two vehicles fleeing the area.
They say one of those vehicles crashed into the police car and the other fled the scene.
Paramedics say two adult males were sent to hospital with minor injuries and a third was sent to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics referred questions about the injured to police, who said they did not have details about the driver but said the officers' injuries were not considered serious.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.
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