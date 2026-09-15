From e-scooters to Indigenous rights law, B.C.'s local leaders discuss top concerns

E-scooters on agenda for B.C.'s local leaders
E-scooters on agenda for B.C.'s local leaders
A woman using her mobile phone inside the Vancouver Convention Centre is silhouetted against the sails on the roof of Canada Place in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday Oct. 20, 2010.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

British Columbia's Indigenous law, affordability and crime are all on the agenda at an annual municipalities conference in Vancouver, but the mayor of New Westminster, B.C., says the top concern among seniors in his community is fear of e-scooters on sidewalks.

Patrick Johnstone says the scooters are a relatively "novel threat" compared with cars, but the provincial government began testing their use in certain communities seven years ago and still hasn't introduced consistent regulations to improve safety.

Johnstone told reporters outside the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention that the province needs to issue regulations across communities, while investing in education and active transportation infrastructure.

Crashes involving e-scooters have prompted warnings from police in B.C., while several school districts have clamped down on their use.

The e-mobility devices are among a broad range of issues up for discussion at the annual gathering taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre this week.

The future of B.C.'s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act is also expected to be a top issue for many of the nearly 2,000 delegates, with deputy premier Niki Sharma taking part in an extended plenary session on the legislation later Tuesday.

Premier David Eby backed down on a plan to suspend or amend the law known as DRIPA in April amid strong opposition from many Indigenous leaders, while members of the provincial Conservatives have called for the law to be scrapped altogether.

Eby and Opposition Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay are both set to address the convention later this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Eby says he'll tell Carney no deal with U.S. is better than a bad one

Eby wants Carney to 'hold the line' on CUSMA

Eby says he's 'moving forward' with First Nations

Eby 'moving forward' with First Nations after latest climbdown on Indigenous law

10 kids died last year from e-scooter and e-bike injuries, data shows

10 kids died last year from e-scooter injuries

B.C. Premier Eby says Canada won't work if Ottawa favours separatist premiers

Canada won't work if feds favour separatists: Eby

Ontario is home to the world's longest canopy boardwalk and it's even prettier in the fall

You can wander through a sea of colourful leaves.

This riverside town in Ontario has cozy cafes and storybook streets adorned in fall magic

It's like stepping into an autumn Hallmark film.

Old Age Security payments for September are going out early and giving Canadians up to $827

Check your bank account or mailbox for a payment soon!

These Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA pay up to $44 an hour and $198,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

I compared McDonald's and Tim Hortons coffee to see who wins — once and for all

I know people will have opinions on this... ☕

A new winter forecast calls for a 'dramatic' season of blizzards, snow and icy weather in Canada

Some parts of the country will have a colder and snowier winter.

Calgary man arrested after threat on YouTube to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney

Calgary man accused of threat to kill PM Carney

Latest U.S. tariffs hit a small number of Canadian goods while others are lifted

Latest U.S. tariffs take effect on Canadian goods

Bell AI data centre expansion in Sask. announced at investment summit

Bell AI data centre expansion announced at summit