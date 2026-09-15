From e-scooters to Indigenous rights law, B.C.'s local leaders discuss top concerns
British Columbia's Indigenous law, affordability and crime are all on the agenda at an annual municipalities conference in Vancouver, but the mayor of New Westminster, B.C., says the top concern among seniors in his community is fear of e-scooters on sidewalks.
Patrick Johnstone says the scooters are a relatively "novel threat" compared with cars, but the provincial government began testing their use in certain communities seven years ago and still hasn't introduced consistent regulations to improve safety.
Johnstone told reporters outside the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention that the province needs to issue regulations across communities, while investing in education and active transportation infrastructure.
Crashes involving e-scooters have prompted warnings from police in B.C., while several school districts have clamped down on their use.
The e-mobility devices are among a broad range of issues up for discussion at the annual gathering taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre this week.
The future of B.C.'s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act is also expected to be a top issue for many of the nearly 2,000 delegates, with deputy premier Niki Sharma taking part in an extended plenary session on the legislation later Tuesday.
Premier David Eby backed down on a plan to suspend or amend the law known as DRIPA in April amid strong opposition from many Indigenous leaders, while members of the provincial Conservatives have called for the law to be scrapped altogether.
Eby and Opposition Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay are both set to address the convention later this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.
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