A Second Eataly Just Opened In Toronto & Here's What The New One Looks Like (PHOTOS)
Get a taste of Italy without going downtown.
It just became a whole lot easier to get an authentic taste of Italian food in the GTA, because Eataly's second location in Toronto is now open to the public.
The Italian chain has officially opened its second Canadian store at CF Sherway Gardens, and it's just as stunning and full of variety as the iconic downtown Toronto location, only you don't need to venture into the heart of the city to visit.
The new Eataly is located just off the highway in Etobicoke at CF Sherway Gardens, where it's just a short drive down Highway 427 or the QEW for people north of west of the city. It's half the size of the OG Yorkville spot but still packed with plenty of food options, meaning Torontonians are going to feel seriously spoiled with two Eataly marketplaces available to them now.
Josh Elliott | Narcity
Narcity got a chance to visit the new Eataly location during a media preview event ahead of its unveiling, and we took plenty of photos before it was overrun with eager shoppers and foodies.
The new Eataly marketplace is exactly half the size of the downtown one at 25,000 square feet, although it doesn't feel cramped.
In fact, if you're someone who gets overwhelmed by the labyrinthine layout of the Yorkville Eataly, the Sherway Gardens location will feel much more straightforward. It's got restaurants at one end, food counters at the other and the grocery market area in between. That means you can pop in through the outside entrance to get groceries, step inside through the mall to grab a gelato or espresso from a counter or go around to the La Pizza e La Pasta entrance if you want to enjoy a sit-down meal.
Here's what the new Eataly looks like on the inside, and where you'll want to go shopping first when you visit.
The Restaurants
Josh Elliott | Narcity, Josh Elliott | Narcity
The Sherway Gardens Eataly locations features two restaurants: La Pizza e La Pasta, which will be familiar to downtown Eataly customers, and Il Pastaio, a fresh pasta-focused restaurant.
Il Pastaio di Eataly
Josh Elliott | Narcity, Josh Elliott | Narcity
Eataly's Il Pastaio serves up fresh pasta that's made by hand on site. You can even pull up a stool at the counter and sip a glass of wine while you watch your pasta get made moments before you eat it. The pasta itself is delicious and the vibe is a bit more casual than the other sit-down restaurant at this Eataly location.
La Pizza e La Pasta di Eataly
Courtesy of Eataly
Eataly's signature restaurant, La Pizza e La Pasta, serves up all kinds of expertly made Italian dishes that are made right before your eyes, from sourdough Neapolitan pizzas to spaghetti to anything else you can imagine on an Italian dinner menu. There's also a lovely little bar spot where you can enjoy an Aperol Spritz next to a friend.
The counters
Courtesy of Eataly
The new Eataly features several quick-service counters where you can grab a quick Italian snack to eat in the store or on the go.
They include:
- Il Gelato Artigianlae for fresh gelato
- La Pasticceria for pastries and tiramisu
- Il Gran Caffe for an espresso or other coffees
- La Panetteria & Pizza alla Pala for baked bread, paninis and Roman-style pizza alla pala
There's also a central deli counter and so-called "mozzarella lab" at this Eataly location where you can get all sorts of cured meats and cheeses. And of course, everything is fresh and top-notch (including the incredible mozzarella).
The marketplace
Josh Elliott | Narcity
The Sherway Gardens Eataly marketplace is loaded with specialty Italian groceries and products, including seasonal fare that's ready to go for Christmas 2023.
The marketplace also includes a beer and wine section with vino from all 20 regions of Italy, in addition to brews from Toronto's Indie Alehouse. Eataly and the Indie Alehouse also partnered up for the Birroteca brewery at Eataly's Yorkville location.
Eataly Sherway Gardens
Address: 25 The West Mall
Cuisine: Italian
Why You Need To Go: Buy high-end Italian groceries in the market, shop for speciality foods at their various counters, take a cooking class or enjoy an authentic meal at one of the in-house Italian restaurants.
This is just the second Eataly location in all of Canada and the 10th in North America, though there are a few dozen more in Europe. The chain itself started in Torino, Italy in 2007 and has only grown since.
If you're wondering which Eataly is better, that'll obviously be up to you. The Yorkville Eataly is twice the size of this new one and features four restaurants, whereas the Sherway Gardens locations has two. However, the Sherway Gardens spot might be more convenient for many people, especially if you're north or west of the downtown core.
Regardless of which one you prefer right now, Torontonians will also be getting a third Eataly next year, as the company just announced that it will open another location at the Shops at Don Mills in 2024.
"Eataly reflects the most authentic experience of Italian cuisine, and Toronto shares our passion forhigh quality food, drink, and experience," Tommaso Brusò, CEO of Eataly North America, said in a news release. “The store at Sherway Gardens is a special one: Toronto is one of the only two cities in North America where we have opened more than one location. At the same time, we know it’s just the beginning and we look forward to building our story in Canada next year and beyond.”
In other words, Toronto embraced Eataly's first location at Yorkville when it opened in 2019, and so it simply made too much sense to open a second — and soon a third — location around the edges of the city.
You can visit Eataly at CF Sherway Gardens right now, and bookings will open soon for both restaurants.
Enjoy!