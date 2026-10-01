Employees in Manitoba no longer need sick notes for short absences

Sick note rules come into effect in Manitoba
Sick note rules come into effect in Manitoba
Medical tools are pictured in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Employees in Manitoba no longer need to provide a sick note when missing work for a minor illness or injury.

Under the new rules, which come into effect today, employers can't ask for medical documentation when an employee misses a week or less of work, or 10 days or fewer over a calendar year.

The government says it made the change to both support workers and reduce the burden on the health-care system.

Doctors Manitoba has welcomed the change, noting the province has gone from having no limits on sick notes to having the clearest and strongest rules in Canada.

The group says many employers still ask for sick notes where rules are in place, and it has urged companies to update their policies.

Employers can still ask for medical documentation for long-term absences, including maternity leave or serious injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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