Government of Canada jobs for students that pay up to $34 an hour are open in these cities
Work experience isn't required.
Government of Canada jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) are open to post-secondary students.
You can earn up to $34 per hour working these positions in communications, finance, human resources, IT, engineering and other areas.
The federal intelligence agency is hiring post-secondary students in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec for the Winter 2028 work term between January and April.
With these CSIS jobs, salaries are $23.79, $26.42, $30.03 or $33.75 per hour for college and university students, and $27.20, $27.93, $29.85 or $34.32 per hour for graduate students.
You must be registered full-time as a college diploma student in your third year, an undergraduate degree student in your third year or higher, or a graduate-level student at the time of placement.
CSIS will only consider applicants who are enrolled in a co-op or internship program as an academic program requirement set by the post-secondary institution.
Work experience isn't required for these student jobs, but relevant school, volunteer or work experience is preferable.
The deadline to apply is Friday, November 13, 2026.
Change & Project Management
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as entrepreneurship and innovation, business administration, commerce, engineering, information technology, computer science, psychology, sociology or communications.
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- working on group projects or initiatives with defined timelines and deliverables
- defining problems, analyzing root causes and proposing solutions
- preparing reports, briefing notes, or presentations based on research or data
- working in team environments, especially cross-functional or interdisciplinary teams
- using Microsoft Excel, including tables, pivot tables, graphs and charts
Policy, Compliance & Review
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as political science, strategic studies, public administration, history, communications, legal studies, sociology, government, law and policy, or information studies.
For the Policy, Planning, and Accountability job stream, CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
- compiling and analyzing information to draft documents for briefing, decision-making, or planning initiatives
- collaborating, liaising, and coordinating with stakeholders
- working under pressure, prioritizing and meeting tight deadlines
For the Review, Complaints, Compliance, and Privacy job stream, CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- interpreting and applying policy provisions, guidelines or laws
- producing various written reports, such as briefing notes, reports, assessments, summaries and/or memorandums
- researching and analyzing information to draw inferences and/or make recommendations
- interacting with individuals at different levels within and outside the organization to obtain or provide information
Analysis & Exploitation of Information Sources
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as political science, public administration, international relations, law/legal studies, communications, social sciences, computer science, data science, business, mathematics, information and records management, or library and information science.
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- learning and using productivity software and online tools
- writing briefing notes, creating presentations, and compiling complex documents or dossiers
- policy research, analysis and writing
- stakeholder engagement and coordination
- program evaluation, audit, compliance monitoring or risk assessment
- open source research
- data analytics
- an information management or library environment
Finance
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Edmonton and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as accounting, finance, business administration, commerce, or economics.
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- providing advice to clients, managers and/or employees
- using a financial system
- using Microsoft Excel, including tables, pivot tables, graphs and charts
- applying financial policies
- performing accounting operations
Communications
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as communications, journalism, advertising, marketing, web design, graphic design, audio/visual production, media techniques, international relations, or political science.
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- writing and editing communication products for various audiences, including social media content, communication plans, fact sheets, backgrounders, media responses and media lines
- providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
- compiling and analyzing information to support product development or coordinate initiatives
- collaborating or coordinating with clients, colleagues and stakeholders
- working under pressure, prioritizing, and meeting tight deadlines
Internal Audit and Evaluation
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as social sciences, business administration, public administration, commerce, accounting, or finance.
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- analyzing qualitative and/or quantitative data
- utilizing Microsoft programs (including Excel) and Power BI
- writing reports and/or drafting presentations
Human Resources
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Edmonton, Ottawa and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as social sciences, human resources, business administration, or commerce (with a specialization in human resources).
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- human resources or administration, including administrative support functions where planning, organizing and coordinating actions/activities are required
- research and statistical analysis
Information Management & Legal Information Management
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as information and records management, library science, archival studies, business administration, or library information technology.
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- providing client service, including responding to queries and providing advice on policies and procedures
- using word processors, spreadsheet applications and email
- performing general administrative duties, including file organization and management
Intelligence Analysis
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as social sciences, humanities, public policy, law, business, commerce, economics, statistics, or administration.
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- producing various written reports, such as briefing notes, reports, assessments, summaries and/or memorandums
- researching and analyzing information to draw inferences and/or make recommendations
- interacting with internal and external stakeholders at different levels to obtain or provide information
IT and Engineering
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as computer science, computer and electrical engineering, engineering in technical areas, mechanical engineering, network security, information technology, telecommunications, software engineering, or informatics.
There are many streams you can be assigned to, including database administration, IT infrastructure support, network security, software development, strategic planning and reporting, artificial intelligence/machine learning development, and more.
CSIS doesn't require any work, school or volunteer experience, but software development experience and data analytics experience are assets.
Screening Analyst
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as international security, social sciences, criminology, global and international studies, political science, conflict studies, history, communications, or ethics.
CSIS prefers applicants with experience in:
- producing presentations, briefing materials and/or reports
- conducting complex research and analysis using database systems
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.