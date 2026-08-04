With hundreds of homes lost, these 'wildfires of note' threaten B.C. communities
The Bradley Creek fire that is believed to have destroyed about 230 homes on the Okanagan Indian Band Reserve is among six so-called "wildfires of note" that have forced thousands of people from their homes in British Columbia.
Here's what we know about those blazes, which are defined as attracting an increased level of interest.
Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek fires: The fires form a complex that has been threatening Boston Bar in the Fraser Canyon, about 200 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, since early July. The human-caused fires have triggered a series of evacuation orders, including for the entire community of Boston Bar. The fires measure a combined 480 square kilometres, and are being fought by 109 firefighters, plus structure protection crews and 18 helicopters. The fires are expected to increase in activity on Wednesday and Thursday.
Bradley Creek fire: The Bradley Creek blaze was detected on the northwest side of Okanagan Lake on Friday, exploding in size on Saturday when peak winds hit 115 kilometres per hour and prevented firefighters from holding it back. It has destroyed about 230 homes on the Okanagan Indian Band Reserve, according to the band's chief. The BC Wildfire Service says the fire last measured about 28 square kilometres but showed no significant growth on Monday.
Pear Lake fire: This massive blaze, triggered by lightning in mid-July and now measuring more than 1,150 square kilometres, is part of the Big Bar complex of fires that has destroyed homes near Clinton. That village was evacuated on July 24 as flames closed in on the community about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The fire has triggered numerous evacuation orders and alerts, and has also been threatening the community of 70 Mile. The wildfire service says fire behaviour is expected to increase this week.
Tower Creek 2 fire: The Tower Creek fire is among a group of fires that has triggered evacuation alerts in the Regional District of East Kootenay, in B.C.'s southeast corner. It's the subject of an alert that has been in place since July 19. The lightning-caused fire measures only about four square kilometres but it is still listed as burning out of control.
Wait Creek fire: This human-caused fire was discovered in the East Kootenay region on Saturday and has grown to about 14 square kilometres. The fire, which triggered an evacuation order and alert, grew rapidly amid high winds over the weekend, but the BC Wildfire Service says crews have been making progress establishing fire guards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.