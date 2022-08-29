6 Toronto Parks To Picnic In Before The Summer’s Over & What To Eat While You’re There
There are a few things that make up the perfect picnic: the food, the setting and the company. At least once before the summer’s up, every Torontonian should have basked in the sunshine while enjoying yummy noms with their besties.
With its diverse resto scene and all of the scenic parks, this city’s pretty much designed for the perfect picnic. All you need is a blanket to throw down and some good company.
You literally have no excuse not to get out there because SkipTheDishes is offering curated picnic bundles for two or four people — putting together a spread has never been easier.
So grab some sunscreen, head down to one of these beautiful parks and try out these tasty deals before the warm weather leaves the 6ix.
Good Behaviour Submarine Near Dovercourt Park
Price: $37
Address: 155 Bartlett Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 2.4-hectare park features plenty of wide-open greenery to lay out your spread. You can also take advantage of Dovercourt’s recreational spots— take a dip in the wading pool or challenge your friends to a game of baseball.
What To Eat: Split a mouth-watering picnic pack from Good Behaviour Submarine. This bundle includes your choice of any two sub sandwiches, two drinks and a side like creamy potato salad, crunchy coleslaw or the usual sandwich sidekick – chips.
Bobbie Sue's Mac + Cheese Near Trinity Bellwoods
Price: $18.45
Address: 790 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Trinity Bellwoods is a Toronto staple, and it’s no wonder why, with its open greenery, off-leash dog areas, volleyball courts and easy access to the hip Queen West neighbourhood.
What To Eat: Using the Skip app, order an individual mac-and-cheese combo for pick up from a place that does it right: Bobbie Sue's Mac + Cheese. This quick and indulgent solo meal features Bobbie Sue's classic creamy mac, plus a drink.
The Fourth Man in the Fire Pizzeria Near Bellevue Square Park
Price: $39.99
Address: 5 Bellevue Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint park is located right in the heart of Kensington Market. A great spot for people watching, take a seat and spend some time here, or splash in the wading pool to cool off.
What To Eat: The Fourth Man in the Fire Pizzeria is a local fave, and you can choose between a 14-inch pepperoni or Margherita pizza with the picnic combo here. It also comes with two Miller High Life cans that you can crack open when digging into your leftovers at home.
Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken Near Marilyn Bell Park
Price: $35 or $43.50
Address: 1095 Lake Shore Blvd. W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander along the boardwalk at this beautiful waterfront park, named after a 16-year-old Torontonian who was the first person to swim across Lake Ontario. Play a round of disc golf with your mates or simply soak up the views.
What To Eat: Select the pick-up option on SkipTheDishes and grab one of Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken picnic combos to turn up the heat a little more this summer. You’ll get two of Chen Chen's famous sandwiches, two sides and two drinks.
YamChops Near Christie Pits Park
Price: $39.50
Address: 750 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Feel the rumble of the subway from under your feet as you take a stroll by the community garden at the iconic Christie Pits Park. You can also get in your physical activity for the day at the multi-sport field — morning yoga anyone?
What To Eat: If you're vegetarian or just looking for some healthier alternatives, select the summer picnic special from YamChops on SkipTheDishes. It comes with two Loaded Kale Caesar Wraps, a side of pasta salad and two bottles of water (original or lemon-ginger flavour).
Pop Health Bar Near Victoria Memorial Square
Price: $47.90
Address: 10 Niagara St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park not only offers epic views of the CN Tower — it’s also a puppy hotspot. Lay down a blanket, bring your pooch (or your canine-loving friends) and take in the scenery.
What To Eat: Looking for something lighter to munch on? Pop Health Bar’s got a picnic combo for two that comes with two salads and two smoothies jam-packed delicious with “superfoods.”
Picnics are an awesome way to connect with your city — meet your neighbours, pet their dogs and soak up Toronto's views.
The end of summer may be drawing closer, but that doesn't mean the spirit of the season has to fizzle out. There's still plenty of time to check off that to-do list, make the most of the warm weather and enjoy good eats in the great outdoors.
