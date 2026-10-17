This sugar-sand beach oasis is 3.5 hrs from Toronto and round-trip flights are under $350
You can escape the November chill. 🏝️
Leaves are falling from the trees, and the temperature has dropped, but beach days may not be as far away as you think.
Skyscanner has revealed its monthly Travel Hack Series, highlighting everything from the best time to book to the cheapest destinations and trending travel routes.
This dreamy destination, with sugary sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and sun-filled skies, was named among the cheapest places to fly to from Canada this November, with flights for under $350 round-trip.
Located just three and a half hours from Toronto, it's an idyllic spot to soak up some sun and escape the November chill.
The destination
Located on New Providence Island, Nassau is the capital of the Bahamas, boasting tropical scenery and beachy vibes.
You'll find crystal-clear blue waters, stretches of soft white sand, upscale resorts, and colourful coral reefs that make it a hotspot for snorkelers.
The fall months offer warm temperatures, hotel deals, and fewer tourists than in busier travel periods. You can trade chilly days up north for a little sunshine and beach time.
According to Royal Caribbean, shoulder season (May and November) is the best time to visit if you're looking for good deals and fewer crowds, while December to April is the best time to visit for weather.
"May and November bring a sweet balance of pleasant weather and fewer crowds," the website says.
"You'll enjoy plenty of sunshine, occasional tropical showers and discounted hotel rates — perfect for travelers who prefer a relaxed pace without the peak-season bustle."
Things to do
There's no shortage of ways to fill your days in Nassau, whether you're looking to soak up the sun or explore the island's history.
According to its tourism website, it's home to "one of the world's largest and most stunning coral reefs" and boasts around 300 days of sunshine each year.
You can spend an afternoon lounging on Cable Beach, make a splash at Aquaventure Water Park, or wander through Clifton Heritage National Park to discover historic ruins and scenic coastal trails.
For some local culture, you can head downtown to browse colourful shops and markets, climb the historic Queen's Staircase, or check out the Pirates Museum for a glimpse into the region's swashbuckling past.
It's also worth visiting Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre, home to tropical birds and other wildlife.
Cheap flights from Toronto
Getting to this tropical oasis doesn't require a lengthy plane ride. Direct flights from Toronto take around three and a half hours.
Depending on your travel dates and airline, round-trip fares can dip below $350, making a sunny getaway more affordable than you'd expect.
According to Skyscanner's press release, you can snag round-trip flights from Canada for as low as $321. However, some cheaper flights may include layovers and connections.
Prices fluctuate depending on the season and availability, so it's worth comparing dates before booking. Keep in mind that baggage charges and other fees may apply.
If you're ready to swap Canada's crisp autumn days for turquoise waters and sandy shores, this Bahamian getaway could be just the ticket.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.