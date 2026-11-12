The Gallery of Tired Women pop-up is challenging Torontonians to rethink women's health
Across history, it’s not unusual to see women depicted in art as delicate, even fragile, with a tranquil elegance held up as the pinnacle of beauty. But what if there's something else going on?
That's the idea behind the pop-up art exhibition: The Gallery of Tired Women. Taking place at Arta Gallery in Toronto's Distillery District, November 14-19, the free event asks you to reconsider what assumptions have been made about being a woman through the lens of iron-deficiency anemia (IDA).
What are the symptoms of iron-deficiency anemia? Many of them — fatigue, lightheadedness, headaches, difficulty concentrating — are so often passed off as just the reality of being a woman in the modern age, but they shouldn't be automatically dismissed as a normal part of everyday life.
By reframing historic artworks through this question, The Gallery of Tired Women asks visitors to question these "realities" about womanhood and consider a future where what's normal is to have a conversation with your healthcare professional and get the care you need.
Despite the high prevalence of IDA – which affects one in three women between the ages of 15-49 worldwide1 – it remains underdiagnosed.1 But it can be serious, and low iron has been associated with issues such as migraine, restless leg syndrome2, and depression.3
What that means is that if you're experiencing symptoms like these, you don't have to write it off as a normal part of being a woman. You can take a free Iron Check-Up online at levelupyouriron.ca to learn more and speak with a healthcare professional about your symptoms.
Gallery of Tired Women Toronto pop-up
Price: Free
When: November 14-19, 2026
Address: Arta Gallery - 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, ON
Learn more about iron deficiency anemia at levelupyouriron.ca
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.