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The Gallery of Tired Women pop-up is challenging Torontonians to rethink women's health

There's more to these paintings than meets the eye. 🎨
Two women in a gallery look at a large abstract painting, one pointing toward it

The Gallery of Tired Women pop-up in Toronto’s Distillery District

Courtesy of Adobe Stock
Editor, Studio

Across history, it’s not unusual to see women depicted in art as delicate, even fragile, with a tranquil elegance held up as the pinnacle of beauty. But what if there's something else going on?

That's the idea behind the pop-up art exhibition: The Gallery of Tired Women. Taking place at Arta Gallery in Toronto's Distillery District, November 14-19, the free event asks you to reconsider what assumptions have been made about being a woman through the lens of iron-deficiency anemia (IDA).

What are the symptoms of iron-deficiency anemia? Many of them — fatigue, lightheadedness, headaches, difficulty concentrating — are so often passed off as just the reality of being a woman in the modern age, but they shouldn't be automatically dismissed as a normal part of everyday life.

By reframing historic artworks through this question, The Gallery of Tired Women asks visitors to question these "realities" about womanhood and consider a future where what's normal is to have a conversation with your healthcare professional and get the care you need.

Despite the high prevalence of IDA – which affects one in three women between the ages of 15-49 worldwide1 – it remains underdiagnosed.1 But it can be serious, and low iron has been associated with issues such as migraine, restless leg syndrome2, and depression.3

What that means is that if you're experiencing symptoms like these, you don't have to write it off as a normal part of being a woman. You can take a free Iron Check-Up online at levelupyouriron.ca to learn more and speak with a healthcare professional about your symptoms.

Gallery of Tired Women Toronto pop-up

Price: Free

When: November 14-19, 2026

Address: Arta Gallery - 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, ON

Learn more about iron deficiency anemia at levelupyouriron.ca

The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.

Sponsored by Pfizer Canada and Pharmacosmos.
1 Burns JL, Miller CH, Fontaine-Bisson B, Connor KL. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia in women of reproductive age: Sex- and gender-based risk factors and inequities. J Trace Elem Med Biol. 2025 Aug;90:127684. doi: 10.1016/j.jtemb.2025.127684. Epub 2025 Jun 18. PMID: 40580629.
2 Alobeid, B., Ali, R., & Buckley, N. (2026). Prevalence of Risk of Iron Deficiency. Canadian Journal of Pain, 10(1). https://doi.org/10.1080/24740527.2026.2696247
3 Champion D, Bui M, Aouad P, Teng A, Walters AS, Karroum EG, Tan AC, Yang Z, Joyce E, Jaaniste T. Associations Between Lifetime Histories of Iron Deficiency, Anxiety, Depression and Multiple Pain Conditions: An Observational Study Using a Large-Scale National Database. J Pain Res. 2025;18:3781-3792 https://doi.org/10.2147/JPR.S497
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