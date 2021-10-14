The Most Essential Eats To Try In 9 Toronto Neighbourhoods
Jamaican-Italian fusion, mouthwatering burgers, sizzling Korean BBQ and more.
While routine can be comforting, it can also lack excitement. Toronto is a city full of opportunities, and there's no reason it shouldn't feel that way every day. Grabbing your morning coffee, planning drinks with friends and getting a bite to eat should be about relishing new experiences.
There's so much to discover in every Toronto neighbourhood, from unique cafés to trendy wine bars. Destination Toronto is adding a little more adventure to your life with an epic game of Never Have I Ever.
Sure, you've had tacos in the city, but have you ever dined at a Mexican restaurant with the country's largest tequila and mezcal collection? You may have tasted some of Toronto's best pasta, but have you ever tried fluffy gnocchi served with Jamaican ackee and saltfish?
If you said "never" to those, it's time to change that. There are tons of places and activities in your home city that are just waiting to be crossed off of your "never have I ever" list. You can start with these essential eats that can be found within nine different neighbourhoods.
Cafe Diplomatico Restaurant & Pizzeria (Little Italy)
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Breakfast and Italian fare
Address: 594 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Café Diplomatico is a family-owned gem in Little Italy. Indulge in a rich espresso, sweet gelato and buttery biscotti. This place knows what it's doing when it comes to Italian cuisine and classic comfort food — and the portions are generous.
Never have I ever ... been to an Italian restaurant that also serves tuna melts, fish and chips, and chicken wings (versatility is key).
Aloette Restaurant (Queen West)
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated comfort food and French dishes
Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Even if you can't be in France, you can always pretend you're already there. Live out your Parisian fantasies with Aloette's next-level comfort cuisine and traditional French dishes. The diner is super chic, so it makes a cute spot for an Instagram photo shoot.
Never have I ever ... tried Aloette's famous lemon meringue pie.
Kasa Moto (Yorkville)
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 115 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Found right in the heart of Yorkville, Kasa Moto is all about flawless presentation. If you're looking for an aesthetically pleasing environment (and meal), check this place out. From the rooftop terrace to the elevated indoor dining, Kasa Moto delivers a luxe atmosphere that shouldn't be missed.
Never have I ever ... eaten sushi while sitting at a bar.
Revolver Pizza (Etobicoke)
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza and calzones
Address: 388 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: If pizza's what you're after, you'll want to bump Revolver up to the top of your list. Their pizzas, cooked in a wood-burning oven, are a yummy mix between New York-style and a Neapolitan pie. You can expect nothing but fresh, homemade ingredients. Their menu consists of pizzas (duh) and drool-worthy calzones.
Never have I ever ... built my own calzone.
Dal Dong Nae (North York)
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean barbecue
Address: 6034 Yonge St., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up authentic Korean barbecue dishes at a reasonable price, this raved-about restaurant has a cozy and unique night-market vibe that will make you want to visit over and over again. There's a good reason why Dal Dong Nae calls themselves "the best Korean BBQ in Toronto."
Never have I ever ... dined at Toronto's top Korean barbecue spot.
El Catrin Destileria (Distillery District)
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican food
Address: 18 Tank House Ln., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Craving some authentic Mexican cuisine? Head over to El Catrin Destileria for some of the finest traditional dishes. Their year-round patio, paired with their stellar service, makes for an ideal dining atmosphere. This won't be just another meal out — it'll be an experience. Enjoy decadent tacos, churros, margaritas and house specialties.
Never have I ever ... seen the largest tequila and mezcal collection in the country.
Rudy Resto (Midtown Toronto)
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Burgers and fries
Address: 168 Eglinton Ave. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This burger restaurant specializes in good old pub grub, from loaded burgers to poutine and pickle chips. The classic menu delivers it all — try the "Rude Dude" if you're in the mood for a double cheeseburger, or perhaps the "Valentino" if your idea of a good time involves crispy fried chicken.
Never have I ever ... had chips made of pickles before.
The Avenue Restaurant & Lounge (Scarborough)
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Caribbean-Chinese dishes
Address: 4 1085 Bellamy Rd. N., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can count on great prices and huge portions at The Avenue Restaurant & Lounge. This place merges Chinese and Caribbean dining for a delectable experience. Order multiple dishes to taste and share with friends — think fried rice, spicy squid, lo mein and pepper tofu.
Never have I ever ... tried and loved Caribbean-Chinese fusion.
Rasta Pasta (Kensington Market)
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Jamaican and Italian fusion
Address: 61 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rasta Pasta takes traditional Jamaican food and serves it with Italian pasta. It's the combination you never knew you needed (until now). From their classic Rasta Pasta to Jerk Chicken Lasagna, this restaurant is definitely a must-try. Well, aren't you curious?
Never have I ever ... tried Italian and Jamaican flavours in the same dish.
Even if you've already visited some of these places, there's no reason why you can't rediscover awesome eats. Order something you never thought you would and put yourself to the test of trying something new.
