The Laurentians is the winter escape from Toronto you've been looking for
If you find it hard to be charmed by winter after the New Year ticks past, then you haven't explored this winter wonderland of The Laurentians in Québec.
Located about an hour northwest of Montreal, the region is known for snowy forests, mountain landscapes, charming villages and a winter atmosphere that's welcoming and elevated at the same time.
From quiet mornings in front of a crackling fire to afternoons exploring frozen lakes and evenings unwinding in a Nordic-style spa surrounded by glittering snow, you'll find plenty of ways to recapture your love of winter on a trip in The Laurentians.
This guide features iconic winter experiences to help you plan your perfect winter escape — whether you crave conquering Tremblant, cozying up in a Christmas-card town or satisfying your sweet tooth at a sugar shack.
Explore stunning winter landscapes by ski
A nordic skier on Quebec's P'tit Train du Nord.
Courtesy of Tourisme Laurentides
For those into high-energy action, The Laurentians is basically one big winter playground. With rolling peaks, forested ridges and wide-open views, it's a great place to ski, snowboard, sled or simply hike up a snowy trail for the panorama.
An undeniable highlight is the P'tit Train du Nord, a repurposed railway line that attracts cross-country skiers, fatbike riders and hikers every winter. There are waxing rooms, inns, microbreweries and more along the route, making for a unique way to see the local attractions.
Explore charming storybook villages
Two friends smiling on a snowy street in Mont-Tremblant village.
The Laurentians are dotted with villages that shine in winter — snowy streets, warm cafés and twinkling lights that make even a simple stroll feel special. Each has its own personality, but all of them bring that postcard charm that makes exploring so fun.
From Saint-Sauveur, with lively energy and mountain views, to Val-David's sleepy, creative charm, there's something for everyone.
Adventure on quiet forest paths by snowshoe
A hiker wearing snowshoes with thier arms raised on a forest trail.
Courtesy of Tourisme Laurentides
Snowshoeing is one of the most rewarding ways to explore The Laurentians in winter. The trails move through silent forests, frozen lakeshores and scenic overlooks that make you feel like you've stepped into a snow globe.
For varied terrain and gorgeous viewpoints, Val-David–Val-Morin Regional Park is a standout. If you're craving something more remote, the northern section of Mont-Tremblant National Park offers long, quiet routes that feel worlds away from everyday noise.
Enjoy cozy, comforting Québécois food
A spoonful of French onion soup in a brown bowl.
From comforting dishes to haute cuisine, The Laurentians' food scene is well-equipped to satisfy your appetite. With plenty of dining options located in the region's towns and villages, the best way to find your favourite is to explore.
A perk of visiting during winter is the chance to try some classic Québécois dishes like tourtière, maple taffy and pouding chômeur — dishes that taste even better after a full day outside.
Glide on the ice through nature
Skating in The Laurentians feels like stepping into a winter movie — smooth ice, snowy pines and lakes that transform into natural rinks for the season. It's simple, scenic and perfect for a mid-day break or golden-hour adventure.
For that classic "frozen lake" feeling, check out the free ice ring on Lac Masson in Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson. If you'd rather skate through the trees, the icy trails at Parc John-H.-Molson in Saint-Sauveur offer nearly two kilometres of outdoor skating surrounded by evergreens and gentle foothills.
Sink into Nordic baths surrounded by snow
A woman in a red bathing suit in a hot pool at a Nordic spa surrounded by snow.
Courtesy of Tourisme Laurentides
One of the most iconic Laurentian winter experiences is relaxing in Nordic-style thermal baths tucked into the natural landscape. Across the region, you'll find outdoor hot pools, cold plunges and saunas set in snowy forests with mountain views all around.
Many are attached to luxurious hotels and cozy inns, so you can soak, steam and unwind just steps from where you're staying — the perfect way to end a winter day in The Laurentians.
How to get to The Laurentians
A hiker on a bridge looks out over a river flowing through the snow.
You can reach The Laurentians by first travelling to Montreal, getting a car and continuing northwest for around an hour. Driving is the easiest way to get around, allowing you to hop between villages, viewpoints and activities at your own pace.
The region offers all kinds of winter-friendly stays — chalets with fireplaces, charming inns, boutique lodges — so you can choose whatever suits the vibe of your trip. Most people plan for a long weekend, but you can easily fill a week or more with activities and exploration.
If you're visiting during peak winter months (December to March), expect plenty of snow, crisp temperatures and that classic Québec winter atmosphere that makes everything feel a little more magical.
Whether you're planning your first trip or come back every winter, The Laurentians give you space to slow down and be fully here — with your friends, your family or your person. It's a winter escape that makes it easy to stay in the moment and create the kind of memories that keep you warm pour toujours.
To learn more about The Laurentians, visit the Tourisme Laurentides website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
