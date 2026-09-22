Two hurt as small plane hits the ditch on takeoff at weekend Manitoba air show

Two hurt as plane hits ditch at Manitoba air show
Two hurt as plane hits ditch at Manitoba air show
A plane is seen that went off a runway during an airshow at Portage la Prairie Airport on Sept. 20, 2026. -
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit)
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A pilot and passenger were injured over the weekend after their small plane tried to take off at an air show but instead hit the ditch.

Mounties say the plane was heading down the runway at the Portage la Prairie airport on Sunday when it malfunctioned. 

The pilot abandoned the takeoff and the craft plowed into a ditch at the end of the runway.

The pilot, a 61-year-old man, and his passenger, a 54-year-old woman, were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

Portage la Prairie is a small city located 75 kilometres west of Winnipeg.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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