Fireworks explosion hits 12-year-old boy in the face in face in Port Moody, B.C.
A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a fireworks explosion set off by one of his friends struck him in the face in Port Moody, B.C.
Police in the city say it happened on Friday night, when a caller reported a group of youth setting off fireworks near a recreation complex.
The department says officers who arrived at the scene were "surprised" to find the boy who had just been injured.
Police say others in the group fled but were found a short distance away.
The boy's injuries are not life-threatening, and police say it was an accident, but they issued a $500 ticket to the youth who set off the fireworks.
October is a popular time for fireworks in B.C., but police remind residents that they are prohibited and those lighting fireworks without a permit could face fines and seizures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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