Kids starting a fire, taking a vehicle set off warning from Mounties in B.C.
Mounties in Mission, B.C., are reminding parents just how "resourceful" children can be after separate situations last week.
Police say a seven-year-old boy found a small blow torch in his home on Sept. 18, managed to connect it to a propane cylinder and started a fire inside his home.
The local fire department attended and put out what police say was a small blaze.
The second incident, which happened the same day, involved a four-year-old boy who took the keys to his parents' Cadillac Escalade and climbed inside.
The RCMP says CCTV footage confirmed the boy started the Cadillac and drove it into two parked cars that were nearby.
No one was hurt, but police say in a news release that parents should look around their homes and consider what they could do in order to reduce the risks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.
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