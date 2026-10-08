Manitoba reversing course on shelving youth prison pop-up library
Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the province will bring back a cancelled pop-up library program at a youth prison.
Kirsten Wurmann, program coordinator at the Manitoba Library Association, says the group is happy about the change but still confused as to why it was halted in the first place.
She says the program run by association's Prison Libraries Committee has volunteers go once a month to the Manitoba Youth Centre in Winnipeg to help the kids find books and hear what they're interested in.
Wurmann says Manitoba Corrections didn't give her a reason for why the program was cut.
Wiebe says the province is going to bring back the library and make sure the kids have an opportunity to take out books.
He says there was some miscommunication about the use of the space, but that the province is going to work through it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.