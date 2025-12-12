Winter road trip safety tips every Canadian should know before the holidays
Drive with confidence, not crossed fingers.
Holidays are a perfect time to go on a road trip, with thousands of people hitting the highway for gatherings, cottage escapes and mountain getaways. Whatever the plan, winter roads can turn a simple trip into a stressful one fast.
Anyone who's been caught on the side of the road during winter knows that a little bit of preparation goes a long way. That's why belairdirect is sharing essential reminders ahead of peak travel season.
From practical steps to having the right insurance, here are some easy ways to get the car (and the driver) ready before hitting the highway.
Start with a winter-ready vehicle
Make sure your washer fluid is rated for the cold. Halfpoint | iStock
The best time to put on your winter tires is before the first snowfall, when temperatures drop below 7 degrees Celsius (and follow your provincial regulations!). The second-best time is ASAP. Look for the mountain snowflake symbol to confirm they're true winter tires, and keep an eye on tire pressure since cold weather can drop it quickly.
Replace worn windshield wipers and top up with winter-grade washer fluid so it won't freeze. When the windshield ices over, skip hot water because it can crack the glass. A proper scraper and de-icer spray are safer.
Prepare for your plans to change
Check the forecast before leaving, and don't be afraid to shift plans if a storm rolls in. If warming up the car with remote start, make sure it's in a well-ventilated spot and never run your car in a closed garage.
Keeping the gas tank at least half-full is a small habit that can save the day. It helps prevent fuel-line freeze-ups and gives you a buffer if traffic slows or the weather flips mid-trip.
On longer drives, tossing a small winter kit in the trunk (blanket, flashlight, snacks, charger) can be a lifesaver. And if stuck or stranded, run the heat for about 10 minutes every hour with a window cracked for ventilation while waiting for roadside assistance.
Have the right coverage when winter throws you a curveball
Ensure you have the right coverage for your needs.fizkes | iStock
While collision coverage can help pay for damages to your vehicle if you hit another vehicle or object, comprehensive coverage is more inclusive and can protect you from things like theft and unexpected weather events. In many provinces, direct compensation for property damage affects how repairs are handled after a crash with another vehicle.
belairdirect Roadside Assistance program comes in clutch during the holidays. Whether you need a battery boost, tire repair, a tow or help unlocking a door, they are there to help when you need it.
Knowing what your insurance covers before you hit the road is important, and it helps to know about the different tools your insurer provides to help keep you safe.
For instance, belairdirect's automerit offers personalized driving insights and tips that are especially useful in winter to help improve your habits (and could even lead to a discount).
Set the playlist, pack the snacks, and give the car a quick winter check. A little preparation now can help the holidays feel like a getaway and not a white-knuckle drive.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.