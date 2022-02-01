Sections

5 Gifts From Woman-Owned Canadian Brands You Should Buy Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Self love is the best love.

@lafraise.rose | Instagram, @hopeelenagarcia | Instagram

Valentine's Day usually means buying gifts for loved ones, but February is prime time to show yourself a little extra TLC.

This harsh winter, you deserve some luxury and indulgence. While you’re at it, why not spread the love to some local, female-run brands?

To start, beautify your space with a handmade dried (or fresh) flower bouquet from La Fraise Rose, a woman-led Canadian company that creates preserved rose and dried floral arrangements.

These whimsical pieces last years, so you can feel that self-lovin’ well beyond the month of February. Bonus: they smell like a dream.

From there, browse lavish products by other local brands for the perfect Valentine's Day gift to get that special someone (ahem, that’s you).

Treat Yourself To A Stunning Bouquet Of Dried Flowers

Price: $155

Details: La Fraise Rose, a Vancouver-based, woman-led business, handcrafts long-lasting floral arrangements. Choose from unique seasonal designs, fresh flowers and custom dried bouquets that’ll be a reminder of how special you are.

La Fraise Rose offers Canada-wide delivery, but if you’re a B.C. local, head into their store in Richmond. It’s the perfect setting for Valentine’s Day and the elegant atmosphere will make you feel like royalty.

The Savannah Dried Bouquet — complete with gorgeous hydrangeas and earthy bunny tails — comes in a sleek white ceramic vase, so you can bring all that opulence home with you. Make it a table centrepiece or keep it on your nightstand. Bring on the sweet dreams!

$155 on LA FRAISE ROSE

Lather Up With A Grapefruit & Eucalyptus Shampoo Bar

Price: $20

Details: As the name suggests, BKind strives to provide high-quality products that are kind to both your skin and the planet. The Montreal-based company specializes in natural beauty and skincare products that are all vegan and cruelty- free.

The grapefruit and eucalyptus shampoo bar will deep clean your hair and scalp while enveloping you in a fresh and fruity scent. Bonus: opting for a shampoo bar will help you achieve those zero-waste goals.

$20 on BKIND

Gift Yourself With Gold

Price: $65

Details: Mejuri is a company with a simple motto: "fine jewelry for every day, for our damn selves." Founder Noura Sakkijha created this brand to redefine an industry that was catered to men gifting women rather than women celebrating themselves.

This Valentine's Day, don't wait around for someone else to buy you gold earrings — go out and treat yourself with dainty hoops like these.

$65 on MEJURI

Hydrate Your Skin With A Geranium & Orange Blossom Face Cream

Price: $28

Details: Wildcraft is a Toronto-based skincare brand with a focus on all things natural. Founder Laura Whitaker, who is Haudenosaunee and a member of the Mohawk Nation from Six Nations of the Grand River, is dedicated to creating skincare that’s luxurious, affordable and environmentally friendly.

The Restore Geranium and Orange Blossom Face Cream will plump and firm your skin, leaving you with a radiant glow.

$28 on WILDCRAFT

Rock A Cozy New Loungewear Set

Price: Starting at $18

Details: SheKind is a multi-brand women's boutique founded by a mother-daughter duo. Through fashion, they want to make women of all shapes and sizes feel their best. Each partner brand is woman-led, so you can support your sisters while serving looks.

Get cute and cozy this February 14 with one of their lounge sets for the ultimate night in.

Loungewear starting at $18 on SHEKIND

Valentine's Day is all about love, and there should be no greater love than that you have for yourself.

Rather than waiting around for someone to buy you roses this February 14, treat yourself and support Canada’s female-run businesses.

Head out to La Fraise Rose in Richmond to spoil yourself like you deserve to be spoiled, or order a bouquet as a lasting reminder of your worth every single day of the year.

For more Valentine's Day gift ideas and inspiration, visit La Fraise Rose's website or follow them on Instagram andFacebook.

