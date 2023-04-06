7 Best Road Trips Near Each Major City In Canada You Can Take This Spring
It's almost time to wind down your windows!
With winter finally in the rear-view mirror, now's the time to let your hair down, throw on some sunnies and celebrate spring's arrival with a good old-fashioned road trip.
In Korean, there's a word that means "wow" but with even more exhilaration, joy and amazement. It's "wah," and it's practically an exclamation point in itself.
No matter where you live in Canada, there's a wah-inducing route for you to enjoy around almost every corner. And nothing puts the cherry on top of a sweet escape than doing it in a comfy ride.
Over at Hyundai, engineers are making cars with WAH built into every element. Behind the wheel of a KONA, ELANTRA or SONATA, you can find trip-boosting tech features that will make you say, "wah!"
Whether it's the wireless charging pad that removes fussing with cables from your life, the Bluelink smartphone app that helps you start your car (and your AC) remotely, or all the genius under the hood, Hyundai's WAH line is a great companion on Canada's epic scenic drives.
If you're ready to say hello to blue skies and the open road, here are seven epic Canadian routes to explore this spring — no matter which city you call home.
Toronto: The Thousand Islands Parkway
Why You Need To Go: A breezy three-hour drive from Toronto along Lake Ontario will bring you to Thousand Islands National Park.
So named for the more than 1,800 islands that dot the St. Lawrence River along the US border, Thousand Islands is the perfect region for winding down the windows and soaking up the views as you cross the Thousand Islands Bridge.
Since the ELANTRA connects to Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and follows voice commands, you can ask your car to show you the way to 1,000 Islands Tower on Hill Island for a staggering view of the archipelago.
Montreal: Parc national du Mont-Tremblant
Why You Need To Go: Quebec's Parc national du Mont-Tremblant has some of the best hiking routes in the province with waterfall trails, kayaking and more.
Just follow the winding Trans Canada Highway north from Montreal, and in two hours you'll be communing with nature.
When the drive is this pretty, the Hyundai KONA's snazzy head-up display (HUD) helps you keep your eyes on the road and soak up the scenery along the way.
Ottawa: Sandbanks Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: If you're truly impatient for summer vibes, a road trip from Ottawa to Sandbanks Provincial Park is just the thing.
Follow the McDonald-Cartier Highway south along the St. Lawrence River for a scenic drive that comes with a hearty dose of vitamin D. And when you arrive, spread out on the soft sand, wade in the cool shallow waters and let the memories of winter drift away.
If you relax so thoroughly that you forget where you parked, open up Hyundai's Bluelink app and use Find My Car to get back on the road.
Winnipeg: Whiteshell Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: This slice of the Canadian Shield is less than a two-hour drive from Winnipeg and boasts rich forests and glamorous sunsets — the perfect destination if you have a sunroof.
Locals recommend walking down to the Whiteshell River Suspension Bridge, and if adventure is on your mind, try canoeing through the Caddy Lake Tunnels. Don't worry, seasonal rentals are available at Caddy Lake Resort.
Vancouver: Sea-To-Sky Highway
Why You Need To Go: Connecting Greater Vancouver to Pemberton, B.C., the Sea-To-Sky Highway offers plenty of scenic adventures along a 377-kilometre-long stretch.
The ELANTRA's Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is just the thing for this winding climb, letting you cruise with confidence and enjoy the ride.
Once you reach Pemberton, grab a bite at Mile One Eating House — a local favourite famous for its West-Coast chowder and Reuben sandwiches.
Edmonton & Calgary: Sylvan Lake
Why You Need To Go: Whether you call Edmonton or Calgary home, you can appreciate a getaway to this favourite Alberta beach town that's under a two-hour drive from either city.
You'll find quaint shopping, swimming holes and beautiful nature parks waiting to be explored.
If you made the trip in a KONA, there'll be no digging around for your keys at the end of the day. Proximity keyless entry means that if your key fob is on you, your SUV will unlock. Then you can get in and get going with just a press of a button.
Halifax: Peggy's Cove
Why You Need To Go: Just a little over an hour from Halifax, you'll find the iconic Peggy's Cove lighthouse on its infamous rocky shore. You can take Prospect Road or Peggy's Cove Road to get there, though the latter boasts the best water-side views.
No road trip is complete without a proper feast. Stop by Bubba Magoos for all the East Coast favourites like luxuriously rich lobster mac 'n' cheese or classic fish and chips.
From warm days and blooming nature to dining alfresco and driving with the windows down, spring is one of the best times to take a road trip in Canada — especially after a frosty winter spent hibernating.
It's even more fun when you get behind the wheel of a feature-packed car from Hyundai's WAH lineup.
The KONA, ELANTRA and SONATA are loaded with advanced tech to make your trip feel seamless – like wireless phone charging, slick head-up displays and the power to control your vehicle from your phone. And that's all before you open the hood.
There, you'll find above-and-beyond safety features including Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that can detect pedestrians and cyclists.
With your ride sorted out, now's the time to start planning your sunny-season road trip — the hardest part is picking where to go first!
