7 Easy Strategies To Form New Habits & Smash All Your Goals For 2023
Time to romanticize healthy resolutions.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you use the affiliate links in this article.
It's a new year, and that means your feed's probably filled with celebratory photos and lofty promises for 2023. You might be inspired to make some lifestyle changes of your own — but knowing where to start and how to set yourself up for success can be tricky.
In fact, 80% of people fail to meet their new year's resolutions by February. So what kinds of habits should you aim for, and how can you make them stick?
Noom, a digital health platform offering users the tools they need to form healthier habits, uses psychology, human coaching and technology to help bring awareness to your relationship with food.
Empowering users to reach their holistic health goals, Noom's approach is personalized and rooted in science, emphasizing behavioural change as the key to achieving some goals you may have.
Basically, the app sets you up for success with a plan that's catered to your unique lifestyle. By answering several questions about your health goals Noom will build you a customized program, crafting a personalized wellness plan for you.
While the app does involve a focus on weight management, it's supplemented with plenty of wellness features, from a tracker for your water intake to mindfulness tips through daily bite-sized lessons.
Reminders, human coaches and peer groups help you stay motivated as you develop new habits and routines, and there's also feedback to provide insight into the psychology behind your choices and perceptions.
It's time to ditch the outdated New Year's notions that you've got to give something up or measure up to someone else's definition of success. After all, it's 2023.
So here are seven ways you can embrace more of who you are this year.
Incorporate more intentional movement into your day
A walk between meetings, a yoga session in your PJs or a spin class with your fave instructor can all be forms of intentional movement.
You might call it exercise or a workout, but when you set out to move your body in a way that feels good, you're moving with intention. Celebrating what your body can do can even lead to some awesome physical benefits and could support mental wellness.
Noom recognizes that exercising is sometimes an important tool in achieving weight management goals, so their comprehensive plan includes an opportunity to log your workouts.
Whether you're skipping rope or doing some cleaning (yep, you can even log that), the app will remind you of the extra fuel you might need to feel awesome. They also offer tips to help you move more.
So schedule some intentional movement into the week and pay attention to any sensations experienced before and after the session. You might be surprised by how different types of movement affect how you feel in your body and mind.
Explore your creativity
If you've felt a little out of touch with your creative side, you're not alone. Heavy workloads, great Netflix shows to binge and daily tasks can zap some of your free time.
Becoming aware of how you spend your downtime can help attune yourself to the capacity you have to be more creative. Not only is it fun, but doing something creative has been shown to reduce stress.
In a hyper-digital world, creating something with your own hands or letting your imagination run wild can be seriously freeing.
Consider joining some kind of art class if you'd like more social connection at the same time, or incorporate smaller moments of creativity into your day like doodling during your coffee break.
Need some ideas? Check out some inexpensive creative hobbies you can do at home.
Build a regular meditation practice
cottonbro | Pexels
If you've always dreamed of being a daily meditator, you might have wondered about the best way to achieve your goal. For that, Noom's mindfulness exercises might be helpful.
Whether you're looking for a boost of energy in the AM or some relaxation before bed, you can customize your meditation practice based on your lifestyle.
Meditation can look different for everyone. Try finding a comfortable position, closing your eyes and making your breath the object of concentration. Observe your inhales and exhales and know that it's natural for thoughts to come up. Just try to let them go.
If you want to experiment with some other mindful breathing techniques, Noom's got you. They have plenty of suggestions for cool breathing exercises — and you just might find one that helps you reach your "Super Goal."
Try eating mindfully
When you first explore Noom, you'll be prompted to reflect on some habits and emotions you may have around mealtime. For example, do you take the time to enjoy lunch during your workday? Are you usually on your phone or watching TV while eating? Do you often feel stressed, or bored, when you eat?
Whether you're a stellar cook or a food-delivery genius, becoming more mindful while chowing down can be a great way to appreciate your body and the food you're eating.
You can become more mindful during meals by expressing gratitude for the dish, eating slowly so that you can savour all the delicious flavours and ditching screens that distract you from the experience.
You can also amp up mealtime by experimenting with more nutrient-dense ingredients in the kitchen — a balanced diet helps you try new foods, enjoy company and celebrate cultural dishes.
Noom also offers yummy, nutritious recipes that can help you meet your weight management goals if you have them. Noom doesn't believe in labelling foods as "bad" or off-limits, but rather colour codes foods based on nutritional density and satiety to help you make healthier choices.
They also offer recipes and ideas for those that follow vegan, gluten-free or low-carb diets. For example, Noom has recipes for plant-based eaters that ensure they're getting enough protein each day.
Cultivate positive relationships
Surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you laugh or inspire you.
Relationships are often an overlooked aspect of wellness, but integrating strong social connections into your life (or maintaining the ones you already have) can lead to lower stress and higher self-esteem.
Consider phoning a friend you haven't spoken to in a while or volunteering in your community to meet new folks.
Noom gets the benefits a good crew can provide. The platform offers group features to users so they can get social support and connect with others while working toward holistic health goals together.
Journal before bed
You don't need to want to write the next great Canadian novel to begin journaling. Recording your thoughts is a healthy way to express your emotions and continue to manage your mental well-being.
Writing before bed can give you a much-needed brain dump after a busy day. Allow yourself to write about whatever comes to mind. You might become more aware of some negative thought patterns or simply cultivate a sense of calm before you doze off.
If you're a Noom user, you could choose to reflect on the daily lessons the app gives you each day. They've got topics ranging from sleep hygiene to stress management and plenty more components of wellness.
Read more
Reading has been associated with positive brain changes. Cracking open a page-turner strengthens neural pathways and may help reduce cognitive decline as you age.
So finally get to that TBR (to-be-read) list or browse suggestions online. It could reduce stress,build empathy and exercise your imagination.
Building some serious habits can seem like a daunting endeavour, but understanding exactly why you want to add something new to your life is key to remaining dedicated. Try focusing on your "why" (the force that's inspiring you to reach your daily meditation goal) to stay motivated.
Noom explains their motivation tactic like this: If you want to achieve your "Super Goal," you have to understand the "Ultimate Why" behind it. For example, with a bit of self-reflection, you might realize that you want to practise meditation, not just because you want to feel less stressed, but because when you're less stressed, you're a better friend.
By relying on psychology, Noom helps you discover the how and why behind the actions you might take on your health journey. Incorporating new daily habits that make you feel good is what it's all about.
If you want to give Noom a try, you can take the Noom Quiz and get a personalized seven-day trial for as little as 50 cents.
So get ready to listen to your body and approach 2023 with confidence. Cheers to a new year, same you — but with way cooler habits.
To learn more about Noom, check out their website and follow them on Facebook,Twitter,Instagram or YouTube.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.