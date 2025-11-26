Canadians are spreading positivity with personalized songs through Radio Optimism by LG
Turn music into positivity and help unlock a $25,000 donation to the MLSE Foundation, supporting local youth.
It's no secret that the right song can totally change your vibe, whether it's blasting your favourite track to turn a frown upside down or finding calm in a mellow playlist. Music doesn't just set the tone — it can help make people feel better.
In fact, according to Dr. Frank A. Russo, Cognitive Neuroscientist and Director of the Science of Music, Auditory Research and Technology (SMART) Lab, "... surveys have consistently found that music is one of the most common non-prescription strategies for managing mood.1 Music helps us feel better, together."
LG is leaning into that magic with Radio Optimism, a new AI-powered music tool that lets Canadians create and share personalized songs.
The idea is simple but powerful: Create and send a song to someone special and spread optimism through music. Every time you share a song using the hashtags #RadioOptimism #LifesGood and #OptimismWins, you'll help move the LG Optimism Meter to unlock a donation to the MLSE Foundation — up to $25,000.
Why music makes us feel good
According to Dr. Russo, Cognitive Neuroscientist and Director of the SMART Lab, "Music isn’t just background sound – it’s one of the most powerful emotional tools we have … Singing or listening together can synchronize heart rates and even brain activity, fostering empathy and trust."
Science backs this up: music can lower stress hormones like cortisol, increase bonding hormones like oxytocin and activate the same brain reward circuits as food and social connection.2 Basically, music is a built-in mood enhancer.
On top of this, a third of Canadians believe sharing feelings through emotional content, like music, is one of the most needed ways to build meaningful connections and fuel optimism.3
How you can get involved
Using the power of AI to create and share a personalized song, Radio Optimism makes it easy to connect through music, and taking part is as easy with a few clicks.
How to participate:
- Create a personalized song with Radio Optimism at LG.ca and share it with someone who could use a boost.
- Share your song using the hashtags #RadioOptimism, #LifesGood and #OptimismWins to help move the meter.
- Post about how music fuels your own optimism on socials, and remember, every post counts toward the $25,000 donation goal to benefit the MLSE Foundation.
Where the impact goes
All that optimism isn't just good vibes. It's helping to make a difference. The MLSE Foundation, helps youth facing barriers thrive with free programs supporting physical health, mental well-being, education and career readiness.
One standout is the MLSE LaunchPad dance program, where mentorship from the Toronto Raptors' North Side Crew is helping young girls connect, build confidence and be creative through movement and music.
So, next time you're immersed in your favourite playlist, remember that optimism is contagious. With Radio Optimism by LG, you can make someone's day brighter, while helping to fuel a donation to youth programs and spreading the Life’s Good message.
Visit LG.ca to create your song and track the Optimism Meter as it spreads positivity.