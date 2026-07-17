In the news today: Trump TV address, Legion anniversary, air quality brain?
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Trump uses prime time address to raise doubts about US elections ahead of midterms
President Donald Trump has used a prime time address to question the legitimacy of U.S. elections and push for more restrictive voting laws.
On Thursday, he revisited debunked theories about his 2020 loss, despite ongoing voter concerns about other pressing issues, and claimed election interference but provided no evidence of manipulated votes.
Former intelligence official Sue Gordon called the speech "dangerous," and some American TV networks chose not to air the address live.
Democrats accuse Trump of trying to discredit the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, saying his claims are baseless and aim to sow confusion.
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The CN Tower is pictured in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Ontario could see relief from wildfire smoke as blazes continue across north
People who have been wheezing and sneezing at the sight and smell of northern Ontario wildfire smoke this week could be in for some relief.
Environment Canada says the hazy, smoky conditions in some areas could temporarily improve today, but for others, they could persist into the weekend.
A slew of forest fires continues to burn across northern Ontario, with flames already razing communities such as Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.
The Ontario government and the Assembly of First Nations have called on Ottawa to provide immediate support, while other provinces such as Alberta have deployed firefighters and water bombers to help.
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A man in a mask works on his sailboat in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
How does wildfire smoke affect your brain today and down the road?
Experts are raising health concerns about the perils of wildfire smoke that go beyond the lungs to the brain.
Research shows tiny particles from the smoke are so small they can travel deep into the lungs, but they don't always end their journey there.
Dr. Bhavini Gohel, a clinical associate professor at the University of Calgary, says some can slip into the bloodstream or get to the brain directly through the nose.
When toxins reach the brain, Gohel says they can cause inflammation, resulting in fogginess, lack of focus and headache, and increasing exposure to these harmful particles can also cause long-term damage to brain cells leading to cognitive decline.
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The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Officials scrambled behind the scenes as Trump took aim at bridge project: emails
Newly released records reveal an American diplomat raised several questions about the Gordie Howe bridge in a phone call shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump's February comments on the cross-border project ignited a public frenzy.
Hundreds of pages of emails, obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act, also provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how Canadian officials scrambled to react to Trump's Feb. 9 social media post.
The Gordie Howe bridge, which connects Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, is scheduled to open July 27, after Canada agreed to make some adjustments to the deal related to revenue-sharing.
Trump, in a February social media post, insisted the United States be compensated before he would allow the bridge to open.
Just before that post, the U.S. consul based in Toronto spoke by phone with the chair of the Canadian Crown corporation overseeing the bridge asking questions such as when the U.S. would know what toll rates would be.
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Royal Canadian Legion Calgary No. 1 Branch is seen in Calgary, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Royal Canadian Legion still a 'staple' in Canadian communities after 100 years
The Royal Canadian Legion is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week.
Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour today will participate in a commemorative ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa to recognize the Legion's anniversary.
At Ottawa City Hall on Friday afternoon, Canada Post will unveil a new stamp marking the anniversary.
The Royal Canadian Legion was formed after the First World War and officially incorporated in July 1926, and now has about 300,000 members and more than 1,350 branches across Canada.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.
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