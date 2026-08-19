In the news today: Trump delays tariffs, B.C. wildfire update, Alberta data centres
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed…
Trump delays 50 per cent tariffs on Canada for three days
Canada has temporarily dodged 50 per cent tariffs on roughly $28-billion worth of goods after U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday he would delay the levies for three days.
The new wave of tariffs was set to hit Canada just after midnight and would have hit goods ranging from honey and hockey sticks to wine and cement.
Trump's announcement on social media late Tuesday said the pause was due to both countries having reached a deal, "subject to the finalization of documents."
Prime Minister Mark Carney, in response, said in his own statement that substantial progress regarding trade has been made and there remains important work to do.
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The western flank of the Bald Range wildfire, near Summerland B.C., is shown in this Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C. Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
Wildfire near Summerland, B.C., remains active as residents return
While most evacuation orders have come down for the Bald Range wildfire near Summerland, the BC Wildfire Service is reporting the blaze remains active.
The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze saw increased behaviour the previous night, resulting in several spot fires along the northwestern flank that were contained by crews.
It says a cold front could move through the area late Friday, but it could also bring strong and shifting winds and lead to increased fire behaviour.
The update on Tuesday came as more than 3,000 properties were taken off the evacuation list and residents were allowed to re-enter, though they remained on evacuation alert.
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The area of Olds, Alta., where Synapse Real Estate Corp. is planning a data centre complex with 1.4 gigawatts of natural gas-fired power generation is shown on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Homes line a stretch of Highway 2A across from the site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Alberta government to hold first AI data centre town hall in central town of Lacombe
The Alberta government is set to hold a town hall in the central town of Lacombe tonight to hear from residents about AI data centres.
Development of the data centres has been met with strong opposition from some people who are concerned about issues such as water use, pollution and the potential impact on electricity bills.
Premier Danielle Smith says the AI boom will generate billions in royalties and taxes, use limited amounts of water and lower electricity transmission costs.
Other town halls are planned, with the next scheduled for Thursday in Sturgeon County, north of Edmonton.
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Jazz pianist Oliver Jones is shown in Toronto on Monday, May 5, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Montreal is hosting a final farewell for legendary jazz pianist Oliver Jones
Montrealers will get a chance to say goodbye to legendary jazz pianist Oliver Jones today.
Montreal's city hall is hosting a public viewing in the afternoon before a public funeral service scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Union United Church in his old neighbourhood of Little Burgundy.
The award-winning pianist, who died on July 22 at age 91, grew up in the impoverished Montreal neighbourhood before he became a star.
Known for his lightning-fast right hand, phenomenal technique and hard-swinging style, Jones became a member of the Order of Canada and earned many other awards and distinctions in his life.
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Light Naing, left, marketing and communications coordinator at Heritage Toronto, films the Plaque Friday pigeon mascot, for the first video about a plaque on passenger pigeons, in this handout photo, taken Nov. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Heritage Toronto (Mandatory Credit)
Heritage Toronto's Plaque Friday videos showcase city's history with viral moments
If you've walked around Toronto, you've likely noticed plaques marking historical places, people and events in the city.
Though not everyone stops to read the plaques, Heritage Toronto is trying to change that through a weekly short-form video series on social media dubbed Plaque Fridays.
Hosted by Heritage Toronto plaques coordinator Meg Sutton, each video zeros in on one location and its history or unveils a new plaque.
Heritage Toronto says Plaque Fridays are its best-performing social media content to date, with viewership taking off after a popular video from February during Chinese Heritage Month in Ontario was published.
The plaques program has existed since the 1970s and there are now more than 900 plaques in the city — with more to come.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2026.
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