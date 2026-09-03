In the news today: Ontario storms, byelections, gas tax holiday extended
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Widespread power outages remain after damaging storms slam southern Ontario
Thousands across the Greater Toronto Area and parts of Ontario's Golden Horseshoe remain without power after a severe storm flooded streets, knocked down trees and utility lines.
The intense weather brought torrential rain, large hail and the risk of a tornado to wide swaths of southern Ontario as skies darkened over downtown Toronto and hail pummelled neighbourhoods further north.
Toronto Hydro reported early Thursday that more than 8,300 homes and businesses were still in the dark, while the province's Crown-owned power supplier, Hydro One, reported 53,000 customers still offline.
The storm caused flooding of some subway stations and major roadways, including parts of Yonge Street and the Don Valley Parkway, and caused flight delays at Toronto's Pearson airport. The weather event also damaged Rogers Stadium, a 50,000-capacity music venue in the city's north end.
---
A voter enters an advance voting location in the riding of Hamilton East—Stoney Creek in Hamilton, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, one of three byelections in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Voters head to polls today in three Ontario byelections
Voters head to the polls today in three Ontario provincial byelections, with at least one race set to be tight.
Candidates say long-standing provincial concerns such as health care, education and affordability came up often as they knocked on doors, but the trade war with the United States is also a worry for voters.
Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives are hoping to hold on to two seats while the New Democrats wish to hold onto the third.
Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
---
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with members of the media as he arrives at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Carney set to announce 'historic investment' in Canadian manufacturing
Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to the northern Ontario city of Thunder Bay today to announce a "historic investment" in Canadian manufacturing.
The announcement comes amid an escalating trade war with the United States, with Canada set to impose tariffs on a range of American goods next week after U.S. President Donald Trump recently imposed new levies on Canada.
Carney has said Canada walked away from trade talks with Washington last month after U.S. negotiators pushed for concessions that would have wiped out some key Canadian sectors.
Union and industry leaders have urged Ottawa not to rush back to the table with the U.S., saying the federal government should wait for a deal that makes manufacturing in Canada sustainable.
---
Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne attends a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa extending gas tax holiday to January
Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government says it will extend tax relief at the gas pumps until January and then phase the federal fuel excise tax back in over the following three months.
The government suspended the 10-cent-per-litre excise tax in April and it was set to be reinstated on Labour Day.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says global instability and the U.S. war on Iran are still causing oil prices to spike and Canadians need help.
Robert Glasgow, a trade and customs lawyer at KPMG, said the extension makes sense politically, though it isn't something the government can do forever.
---
King Charles, left, and Queen Camilla walk on the tarmac of the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Bank of Canada to unveil new $20 bill featuring King Charles
The Bank of Canada is set to unveil a new bill today featuring an image of King Charles.
This is the first Canadian paper currency to feature Charles, whose image replaces that of the late Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in September 2022 after 70 years on the throne.
The reigning monarch has been featured on Canadian bills since 1935.
The Royal Canadian Mint has produced coins featuring King Charles since 2023.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.