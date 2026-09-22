In the news today: synagogue shooting probe, Trump at UN, acts vie for Polaris prize
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Up to 30 shots fired near Belleville, Ont., synagogue as police faced gunman: SIU
A man armed with a shotgun allegedly opened fire at a police officer stationed outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., triggering a shootout that left him and the officer seriously injured, Ontario's police watchdog said Monday.
The Sunday shooting took place at the start of Yom Kippur as people gathered inside the Sons of Jacob synagogue to observe the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, prompting police in other Canadian cities to increase patrols around synagogues and other places of worship.
Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit, said dozens of shots were exchanged, leaving nearby vehicles and homes riddled with holes.
Belleville police Deputy Chief Sheri Meeks identified the alleged shooter as Sean Ward, of the nearby city of Quinte West, and the officer as Const. Jeff Smith, who has been with the force for nearly 13 years.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the police officer was in hospital in critical but stable condition, the SIU said.
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President Donald Trump arrives to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump to address UN General Assembly as Carney becomes voice of multilateralism
Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to get global nations to band together in the face of economic coercion by the United States and China have caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump's team.
Both Trump and Carney are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly today.
Trade relations between Canada and the United States have been shaky since negotiations ended last month, and since both governments imposed retaliatory tariffs on each other.
Trump last week said it would be a "hostile act" if Canada joined the European Union, even as an "associate member," and could hinder its ability to make a trade deal with the United States.
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Guy Turcotte leaves the courtroom at the Saint Jerome courthouse in Saint Jerome, Que., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, on the sixth day of jury deliberations in his trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Ex-Quebec doctor convicted of killing his children to have parole board hearing
A Quebec man found guilty in the stabbing deaths of his two children is expected to appear today before the Parole Board of Canada to make a request for temporary escorted absences from prison.
The former cardiologist was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years after a court found him guilty of stabbing five-year-old Olivier and three-year-old Anne-Sophie in 2009.
Turcotte was originally found not criminally responsible for the murders in 2011, but that verdict was overturned on appeal.
A spokesperson for the Parole Board of Canada says decisions on escorted temporary absence requests are not published, but may be delivered orally at the end of the hearing.
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Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard, centre, tours the Paccar manufacturing facility during an election campaign stop in Sainte-Therese, Que. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec election campaign enters 27th day as final debate nears
Quebec's party leaders are expected to be back out on the campaign trail today, with less than two weeks to go before the provincial election vote.
The leaders of the Parti Québécois, Liberals, Coalition Avenir Québec, Conservatives and Québec solidaire are also gearing up for the third and final televised debate scheduled for Wednesday in Montreal.
Poll aggregator Qc125 suggests the Parti Québécois remains the front-runner but that a minority outcome remains the most likely scenario.
Quebec voters go to the polls on Oct. 5.
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Rock duo Angine de Poitrine perform at The Mod Club in Toronto on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Angine de Poitrine among 10 Canadian acts vying for $30,000 Polaris Music Prize
A mysterious Quebec rock duo that's gained worldwide fame over the past year is among the acts competing tonight for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize.
Angine de Poitrine, the masked musicians known for their microtonal sound — Klek on drums and Khn playing a double-necked guitar — are performing tonight at a gala at Toronto’s Massey Hall.
Other artists up for the $30,000 award are folk singer Charlotte Cornfield with her sixth album "Hurts Like Hell," and singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland, nominated for the album "Laughter in Summer."
A change to the voting process means this year's winner will be picked by about 200 music industry experts instead of an 11-person jury, as was the case in previous years.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
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