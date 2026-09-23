In the news today: labour law reform, snap election in B.C., Polaris prize crowned
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Labour law changes would bring 'sunlight' to collective bargaining: jobs minister
Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the Liberals' proposed changes to the Canada Labour Code would bring some much-needed "sunlight" to collective bargaining in federally regulated sectors.
Hajdu tells The Canadian Press that one part of the sweeping economic legislation tabled Monday looks to give the public a better sense of what's happening when negotiations turn sour.
The Liberals are proposing to install a special mediator who would document both sides' arguments and publish a report to identify where the sticking points are in a labour dispute before talks break down.
Hajdu says making that report public would help put the responsibility for reaching a deal back on the parties and reduce the need for the government to get involved.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a media availability on the sidelines of the the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Carney to co-host event with European Commission president at UN
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to close out his time at the United Nations General Assembly by reuniting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for an event to build collaboration around ocean observation.
It comes a week after von der Leyen opened the door to Canada becoming what she called the first "associate member."
Carney's emerging role as a key global champion of building alliances and defending multilateralism has brought repeated scorn from U.S. President Donald Trump.
The two leaders did not meet at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Carney's first trip to the United States since trade negotiations fell apart last month.
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B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson waves as he leaves after a campaign announcement, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Leader of B.C. Conservatives says they are united, ready after snap election call
The interim leader of British Columbia's Conservatives says they are united and ready to fight an Oct. 24 election, putting the chaotic final weeks of Kerry-Lynne Findlay's leadership behind them.
Lorne Doerkson says NDP Leader David Eby is going to regret Tuesday's election call, calling it a "cynical snap election" that nobody wants and will cost millions of dollars, but that it offers an opportunity for change.
Eby says the snap election is needed because of an existential threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump and because it is never wrong to ask British Columbians about the direction of the province.
He says the Conservatives have been weak on Trump, saying they "fan the flames" of his threats.
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Quebec Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime speaks to the media during a campaign stop in Montreal on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Quebec party leaders to take the stage for final debate of election campaign
Quebec party leaders are gearing up for their third and final debate of the provincial election campaign in the evening.
The debate will air on Radio-Canada at 8 p.m. and feature all five party leaders, who will spar on five themes: the future of Quebec, the economy, cuts to taxes and public services, childcare, and health.
Poll aggregator Qc125 suggests the Parti Québécois remains the front-runner but that a minority outcome remains the most likely scenario.
Sovereignty, affordability and the trade war with the U.S. have been among the top issues so far in the campaign.
Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.
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Angine de Poitrine react to winning the Polaris Album Prize and the SOCAN Polaris Song Prize at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine wins Polaris Music Prize
The mysterious Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine took home top hardware from the Polaris Music Prize on Tuesday, winning for their album "Vol II" and song "Fabienk."
About 200 music industry experts selected the costume-clad couplet's second album for the $30,000 prize, naming it the best Canadian record of the year based solely on artistic merit.
Angine de Poitrine, who claim to be extraterrestrials from another planet, took the stage at Toronto's Massey Hall to accept the awards in their signature black-and-white polka-dot outfits, complete with masks with elongated noses.
The pair communicate only in a made-up language consisting of chirps, squeaks and guttural sounds to remain anonymous, so they showed their gratitude by bowing to the crowd.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.
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