Advertisement Content

Altitude Sports has made online returns easier on top of their holiday deals

The Canadian store has over 400 brands, including The North Face, Osprey and more.

Shoppers at Altitude Sports

Do your winter shopping at Altitude Sports and save.

Courtesy of Altitude Sports
Editor, Studio

It was a smart move to wait until the holiday deals roll in before committing to new winter gear. And if you shop at Altitude Sports, you can enjoy an extra-generous return policy on top of the discounts.

If you make a purchase between now and December 8, your return window is automatically extended until January 9, 2026. At a time of year when patience is short and lines are long, scoring extra time feels like a holiday miracle.

As one of Canada's biggest online stores, Altitude Sports stocks over 400 outdoor and urban brands, including The North Face, Osprey, Black Diamond, Levi's and Barbour.

Whether you're looking to invest in a cozy down parka, adventure-ready base layers or snug mitts, you can buy now and score a serious bargain. Try them on at home and, if you don't love them, you have until January 9 to return them for a full refund.

If you want to buy a gift for someone — be it apparel, camping gear, or a new stand-up paddleboard — you now have more time to make sure they're delighted or make a swap. Plus, if you're an Altitude Sports member, your returns are free.

The holidays are quickly approaching, so don't miss your chance to score a great deal at Altitude Sports and take advantage of the extended return policy.

