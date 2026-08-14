B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey diagnosed with 'early-stage, treatable cancer'
British Columbia's Finance Minister Brenda Bailey says she has "early-stage, treatable cancer."
Bailey says in a post on social media that she'll be receiving treatment this summer and anticipates returning to work in time for the fall legislative session.
She says she has been given a good prognosis for full recovery.
The post says she has worked with Premier David Eby to find the best path to get through treatment and continue the government's work, and they will have more information on Friday.
On Monday, Bailey delivered the latest fiscal update revealing B.C.'s deficit ended $3.3 billion below the previous estimate for fiscal year 2025-2026 because of higher revenues and lower spending on capital projects.
Other NDP legislators have recently been contending with illness, including Grace Lore who went public with her colorectal cancer diagnosis in December 2024, and MLA Joan Phillip, whose unspecified illness resulted in Eby asking for prayers in April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2026.
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