Here are the latest numbers on British Columbia's wildfire season
Wildfire and government officials in British Columbia have provided an update on the season to date. Here are some key figures, as of Tuesday morning.
Fires burning: 85
Fires starts since April 1: 635
Causes of all fires to date: Human-caused 57 per cent, lightning 39 per cent, undetermined 4 per cent
Causes of all current fires: Lightning 79 per cent, human-caused 15 per cent, undetermined 6 per cent.
Evacuation orders: 600 properties
Evacuees: 430
Evacuation alerts: 5,700 properties
Firefighting personnel: 717
Aircraft: 102
Total area burned: 520 square kilometres to date, compared to 8,864 square kilometres last year and a 20-year annual average of 5,089 square kilometres
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2029.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.