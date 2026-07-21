Here are the latest numbers on British Columbia's wildfire season

B.C.'s wildfire season, by the numbers
B.C.'s wildfire season, by the numbers
A helicopter drops water while fighting the Brunswick Creek wildfire in Boston Bar, B.C., on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Wildfire and government officials in British Columbia have provided an update on the season to date. Here are some key figures, as of Tuesday morning.

Fires burning: 85

Fires starts since April 1: 635

Causes of all fires to date: Human-caused 57 per cent, lightning 39 per cent, undetermined 4 per cent

Causes of all current fires: Lightning 79 per cent, human-caused 15 per cent, undetermined 6 per cent.

Evacuation orders: 600 properties

Evacuees: 430

Evacuation alerts: 5,700 properties

Firefighting personnel: 717

Aircraft: 102

Total area burned: 520 square kilometres to date, compared to 8,864 square kilometres last year and a 20-year annual average of 5,089 square kilometres

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2029.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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