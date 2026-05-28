Wildfire forecast anticipates high risk for new wildfires in B.C., Prairies, N.W.T.

Wildfire season slow to start, expected to ramp up
Wildfire season slow to start, expected to ramp up
Trees burned by wildfires in northern Manitoba are shown during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man. on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool
Writer

Federal officials say the start to this year's wildfire season has been slow compared with 2025, but that the overall risk remains high.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reports 65 active wildfires across the country, six of which are classified out of control. 

The highest-risk areas are in B.C. and the Northwest Territories.

Southern portions of the Prairies are believed to be more at risk in July while Ontario and Quebec are more at risk in August. 

The 2025 wildfire season was Canada’s second-worst on record, with close to 90,000 square kilometres consumed as of September  -- an area larger than New Brunswick.

There were 6,000 wildfires recorded across the country last year, forcing 76,000 people from their homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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