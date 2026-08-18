Wildfire season tracking to be 4th worst on record
Canada is on track for its fourth worst wildfire season on record.
At a regular update in Ottawa today federal forecasters said September's fire risk stands to be well above seasonal averages across Northern B.C., Northern Quebec, and most of Labrador.
So far this year, wildfires have burned more than 40,000 square kilometres — an area almost the size of Nova Scotia.
It's the first time in history that much forest has burned for four years in a row.
There are currently 580 wildfires across the country, with 30 being out of control.
The worst fire season on record took place in 2023 when more than 170,000 square kilometres burned, an area more than twice the size of New Brunswick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.