B.C. court ruling reveals drug suspects sought by U.S. could seek trial in Canada

B.C. suspects sought by U.S. want trial in Canada
B.C. suspects sought by U.S. want trial in Canada
FILE — Bill Essayli, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California, speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. Essayli's office announced in July that 24 suspects had been arrested in the U.S., Canada and Europe as part of an international crackdown on India-based organized crime gangs. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)
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Three men facing extradition to the United States over their alleged involvement in transnational drug trafficking may seek to be tried in Canada, but the British Columbia Supreme Court says the prospect is "speculative at this point." 

Gurtej Smagh, Jaskarn Baghri, and Ravinder Dhanda were arrested last month in B.C. and are being pursued by American authorities for their alleged involvement in cross-border drug trafficking. 

The CBC successfully applied to lift a publication ban on evidence presented at the men's bail hearings, which their lawyers had argued could jeopardize a fair trial in the United States.

The ruling says the men also claimed media coverage about their case has created a "false impression" that they were connected to India's Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

Justice Elizabeth McDonald rejected the idea that publication of information at their bail hearings would pose a risk to a fair trial in the United States, saying the jury screening process would be more effective than maintaining a broad publication ban in Canada. 

The bail hearing applications have yet to be heard in court, but the judge agreed to keep secret the information about the men's sureties — those putting up money to have them released on bail — citing a "potential risk of serious harm to innocent parties." 

The U.S. Justice Department announced last month the arrests of 24 suspects around the world, including Smagh, Dhanda and Baghri. 

American authorities linked the arrests to India-based criminal groups whose alleged crimes include the high-profile assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., in June 2023.

The killing was attributed to the Bishnoi gang, now a terrorist entity in Canada, but Smagh, Dhanda and Baghri were charged under a separate indictment for allegedly smuggling cocaine and methamphetamine into Canada from the U.S. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026. 

By Darryl Greer | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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