B.C. court ruling reveals drug suspects sought by U.S. could seek trial in Canada

FILE — Bill Essayli, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California, speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. Essayli's office announced in July that 24 suspects had been arrested in the U.S., Canada and Europe as part of an international crackdown on India-based organized crime gangs. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)