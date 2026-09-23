B.C. town won't join province's new time zone, will keep Mountain daylight time

B.C. town reverses course on time change plan
B.C. town reverses course on time change plan
People walk by the steam clock in Gastown in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Writer

A town in southeastern British Columbia says it won't adopt the province's newly created time zone and will continue following Mountain time.

The Town of Golden earlier announced it would turn its clocks back an hour on Nov. 1 to join most of B.C. on year-round Pacific daylight time.

But a post on the town's social media Tuesday says councillors have reversed course after feedback from residents and the town will follow Mountain daylight time, as is the case in Alberta.

It says the decision considers factors such as impacts on residents and businesses and alignment with neighbouring jurisdictions.⁣

B.C.'s government announced in March its plan to remain on daylight time and last week adopted a new time-zone code — PCT — to replace the terms Pacific standard time and Pacific daylight time.

Alberta will also end semi-annual clock changes starting Nov. 1 to remain on Mountain daylight time, which will instead be called Alberta Time or ABT.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash but wants cheaper price

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash

I moved from Ontario to the Maritimes – These 5 East Coast norms were major culture shocks

Planning a move east? Read this first! 👀

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

You could be a winner!

Suspect in Belleville, Ont., synagogue shooting has died, police watchdog confirms

Ontario synagogue shooting suspect has died: SIU

Calgary says 911 mistakes delayed search for missing autistic boy later found dead

Calgary cites 911 mistakes in missing boy search

Mount Jack wildfire is burning out of control near Sooke, B.C.

New out-of-control fire grows near Sooke, B.C.

Carney pledges $100 million aid for Palestinians, mulls RCMP training in Gaza

Carney pledges $100 million for Palestinians

I compared Loblaws, Sobeys & Metro loyalty prices — Here's where I found the best deals

Some had discounts of up to $4 per item — that can add up fast! 💰

This 2-hour train ride from Ottawa whisks you away to Canada's best autumn town

Leave the car at home this fall. 🍂 🚞