B.C. town won't join province's new time zone, will keep Mountain daylight time
A town in southeastern British Columbia says it won't adopt the province's newly created time zone and will continue following Mountain time.
The Town of Golden earlier announced it would turn its clocks back an hour on Nov. 1 to join most of B.C. on year-round Pacific daylight time.
But a post on the town's social media Tuesday says councillors have reversed course after feedback from residents and the town will follow Mountain daylight time, as is the case in Alberta.
It says the decision considers factors such as impacts on residents and businesses and alignment with neighbouring jurisdictions.
B.C.'s government announced in March its plan to remain on daylight time and last week adopted a new time-zone code — PCT — to replace the terms Pacific standard time and Pacific daylight time.
Alberta will also end semi-annual clock changes starting Nov. 1 to remain on Mountain daylight time, which will instead be called Alberta Time or ABT.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.