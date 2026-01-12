Bath & Body Works Canada's sale is offering 50% to 75% off and candles are so cheap

You can save on candles, soaps, fragrance mists, and more products.

soaps on shelves in a bath and body works store. right: bath and body works three wick candles

Soaps at Bath & Body Works. Right: Bath & Body Works three-wick candles.

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworks | Instagram
Senior Writer

A new Bath & Body Works sale in Canada is offering 50% to 75% off.

That means you can get three-wick candles and single-wick candles for cheap.

Even though the semi-annual sale is over, you can still save on Bath & Body Works products with this winter sale.

The deal is similar to the semi-annual sale since select items are 50% to 75% off.

You can shop the sale in-store until Saturday, January 31 and online until Sunday, February 1 at 5:59 a.m. ET.

Select Wallflowers fragrance refills, gel hand soaps, and foaming hand soaps are now $3, down from $8.95.

Also, select body creams are now $4.73 (regularly priced at $18.95), concentrated room sprays are now $3.98 (regularly priced at $9.95), and fine fragrance mists are now $4.98 (regularly priced at $19.95).

With this Bath & Body Works sale, select three-wick candles are $11.18 or $9.99, down from $26.95.

That means you save $15.77 or $16.96 and get 58% or 62% off the original price.

Also, select single-wick candles are $7.18 now, which is 60% off the original price of $17.95!

So, you can save $10.77 when buying those candles.

Candl discounts are available on holiday, fall and classic scents like Winter Candy Apple, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Marshmallow Fireside, Cinnamon Sugared Pecans, Flannel, Sweater Weather, Tree Farm, Spiced Apple Toddy, Crushed Candy Cane, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Vanilla Bean, and Champagne Toast.

If you're shopping at a Bath & Body Works store in Canada, you don't need a coupon when you bring products to the checkout counter.

If you're shopping through the Canadian online store, no promo code is required.

Any discounts on products in your shopping bag will automatically be applied during checkout.

Bath & Body Works said these deals are available while supplies last, and product selection could vary between stores and online.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

bath and body works
DealsCanada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

One of Ontario's 'prettiest towns' is this little German village with quaint streets and shops

It's a beautiful spot for a day trip.

This Ontario park with a 40 km sandspit and velvety shores is one of Canada's best hidden gems

It's a little slice of paradise.

This tiny lakeside town with storybook charm is one of Ontario's best weekend getaways

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Ontario is home to the world's largest freshwater island and it's a stunning getaway spot

It's a beautiful place for a summer escape.

You haven't truly seen Ontario unless you've been to at least 7 of these 11 dreamy small towns

How many of these spots can you check off the list?

A $1.85M Keurig K-Cup class action settlement has been approved and you can claim money now

Proof of purchase isn't required to get a payment!

This vacuum cleaner has sold 10,000 times in one month on Amazon and it's 74% off right now

It has a 4.1 rating!

Canada's highest-paying job fields for 2026 were revealed and #1 isn't law or medicine

Before you submit that med school application, you might want to read this... 👀

Ontario's weather forecast says there'll be 20 cm of snow and 'shots of arctic air' this week

It's going to feel like -20 C in Toronto! 🥶

This Ontario spot with tropical-looking beaches is one of the world's 'best' places to travel

It's been named a top destination for 2026.