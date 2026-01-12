Bath & Body Works Canada's sale is offering 50% to 75% off and candles are so cheap
You can save on candles, soaps, fragrance mists, and more products.
A new Bath & Body Works sale in Canada is offering 50% to 75% off.
That means you can get three-wick candles and single-wick candles for cheap.
Even though the semi-annual sale is over, you can still save on Bath & Body Works products with this winter sale.
The deal is similar to the semi-annual sale since select items are 50% to 75% off.
You can shop the sale in-store until Saturday, January 31 and online until Sunday, February 1 at 5:59 a.m. ET.
Select Wallflowers fragrance refills, gel hand soaps, and foaming hand soaps are now $3, down from $8.95.
Also, select body creams are now $4.73 (regularly priced at $18.95), concentrated room sprays are now $3.98 (regularly priced at $9.95), and fine fragrance mists are now $4.98 (regularly priced at $19.95).
With this Bath & Body Works sale, select three-wick candles are $11.18 or $9.99, down from $26.95.
That means you save $15.77 or $16.96 and get 58% or 62% off the original price.
Also, select single-wick candles are $7.18 now, which is 60% off the original price of $17.95!
So, you can save $10.77 when buying those candles.
Candl discounts are available on holiday, fall and classic scents like Winter Candy Apple, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Marshmallow Fireside, Cinnamon Sugared Pecans, Flannel, Sweater Weather, Tree Farm, Spiced Apple Toddy, Crushed Candy Cane, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Vanilla Bean, and Champagne Toast.
If you're shopping at a Bath & Body Works store in Canada, you don't need a coupon when you bring products to the checkout counter.
If you're shopping through the Canadian online store, no promo code is required.
Any discounts on products in your shopping bag will automatically be applied during checkout.
Bath & Body Works said these deals are available while supplies last, and product selection could vary between stores and online.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.