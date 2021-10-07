Trending Tags

BC Ferries Will Not Mandate Vaccines For Travel & Here's Their Response To Those Asking

As a private company the ferries are exempt from new restrictions. ⛴️

The feds recently announced that by October 30 you'll have to be vaccinated to travel within Canada, but travelling on BC Ferries is one exception to this rule.

While you will need to be vaccinated before hopping on a Via Rail train or any domestic flight, vaccination won't be required to use the ferry service.

Trudeau said that any exemptions to the new mandates will be narrow, but, although BC Ferries is regulated by Transport Canada, it is a private company.

BC Ferries will continue to enforce its mask mandate and cleaning policies while forgoing the vaccine requirement.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

Canada Has New Vaccine Rules For Domestic Travel & Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Government of Canada has laid out its plan to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for domestic travel in Canada, which will impact anybody hoping to board a train or plane this winter.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, federal officials announced that domestic travellers aged 12 and up must be fully vaccinated in order to catch a flight or use VIA Rail or Rocky Mountaineer services.

Trudeau Says Exemptions To Canada's Vaccine Mandate Will Be 'Exceedingly Narrow'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that there will be limited exemptions to Canada's vaccine mandate for both federal employees and domestic travellers.

Speaking during a press conference on October 6, he told reporters that Canadians who've already been vaccinated "deserve the freedom, to be safe from COVID-19, to have your kids safe from COVID, to get back to the things you love."

Proof Of Vaccination For Travel Could Be Added To Your Flight Boarding Pass, Trudeau Says

Your future flight boarding pass might include gate information, the departure time and even proof of vaccination for travel, according to the prime minister.

While announcing that passengers on planes and trains will need to be fully vaccinated to travel soon, Justin Trudeau revealed how this could work for air travel both in Canada and internationally.

Canada Has Laid Out The 'Consequences' For Federal Employees Who Won't Get Vaccinated

The Government of Canada has laid out its plan to implement a vaccine mandate for federal employees in Canada and it involves strict consequences for those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Announcing the details on Wednesday, October 6, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland explained the first of two "strong, new, mandatory vaccine measures."

